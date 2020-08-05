‘Raised By Wolves’ Trailer: Ridley Scott’s HBO Max Series Sets Premiere Date

The long wait for the director's sci-fi television series is nearly over.

One of HBO Max’s most highly-anticipated projects will be premiering in just a few weeks: The streaming service has released the trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Raised By Wolves,” which will premiere on HBO Max on September 3.

Per HBO Max’s synopsis, the series centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

While the trailer offers nary a hint of religion, it more than makes up for it with its forbidding retelling of “The Three Little Pigs” fable — it’s more intense than that statement suggests — and brief shots of terrifying violence and visceral action. It’s still unclear if “Raised By Wolves” will be full of edge-of-your seat intensity that defined “Gladiator” and Scott’s “Alien” films, but the trailer suggests that there will be more than enough action to supplement the show’s heady concept and symbolism.

Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences. Scott co-created the series with Aaron Guzikowski and the duo executive produce alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Mark Huffam. The series stars Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Travis Fimmel.

Scott is best known for directing classic films such as “Alien,” “Blade Runner,” and recent releases such as “Alien: Covenant” and “All the Money in the World.” As for Guzikowski, he’s written for films such as “Papillon” and “Prisoners,” and created the “The Red Road” television series.

“Raised By Wolves” was originally expected to premiere on TNT before the project was shifted to HBO Max last year. The series is one of the highest-profile originals for the streaming service, which launched in late May, yet. Other upcoming HBO Max originals include the Kaley Cuoco-led “The Flight Attendant,” an unscripted “Friends” reunion, and the Seth Rogen-led “An American Pickle” film, which will premiere on HBO Max tomorrow.

Check out the trailer for “Raised By Wolves” below:

