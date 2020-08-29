Christopher Nolan Says Pattinson Never Asked for Batman Advice: ‘We Kept a Respectful Silence’

Nolan says he kept "a respectful silence" with Pattinson about Batman during the making of "Tenet."

Robert Pattinson landed the coveted role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” just as production was starting on Christopher Nolan’s espionage epic “Tenet,” which means Pattinson had hours at his disposal to pick Nolan’s brain about all things Caped Crusader. Nolan directed three Batman movies, including “The Dark Knight.” So what advice did Pattinson ask his “Tenet” director about Batman? None, it turns out.

“He certainly did not ask me for any advice,” Nolan recently told Singapore’s CNA news outlet about Pattinson. “We kept a respectful silence around the issue until very near the end of the shoot. We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through. But I was thrilled that he was cast, and I think he’ll do an amazing job. I’m really excited to see what he does with that character.”

Pattinson revealed to The Irish Times earlier this month that he tried and failed to lie to his “Tenet” director about skipping some pre-production in order to go screen test for “The Batman.” The actor explained, “I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’”

While Nolan did not give Pattinson any Batman advice, Nolan’s Batman actor Christian Bale did in the form of an essential tip about making sure the Batman superhero costume is bathroom friendly. “Just be able to pee by yourself,” Bale said to Variety last September when asked what Pattinson needs to know to play the role. “You don’t feel like a superhero when you aren’t able to piss by yourself.”

Pattinson’s role in Nolan’s “Tenet” is finally starting to open in theaters around the world. Warner Bros. kicked off the international launch for “Tenet” on August 26 ahead of the movie’s U.S. arrival on September 3. Warner Bros. is also behind “The Batman,” which is currently set for release on October 1, 2021.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.