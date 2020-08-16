×
Back to IndieWire

Russell Crowe Has a Message for Moviegoers Before ‘Unhinged’: ‘I’m Not F***ing with You’

Russell Crowe shared a series of tongue-in-cheek, PSA-style video messages on Twitter promoting his upcoming movie.

7 hours ago

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe

Twitter/screenshot

As movie theaters begin to reopen, “Unhinged” will be the first major motion picture to kick off the seriously delayed summer movie season August 21. Rookie distributor Solstice Studios’ flagship film has picked up more than $5 million and to get domestic moviegoers excited about the action thriller (which has mediocre reviews), star Russell Crowe has shared a series of tongue-in-cheek ominous video messages on Twitter. Watch below.

“They say there was a catalyst at the heart of the cinema experience, a social contract, a binding dynamic power that lifts the cinematic experience into a realm of intimate connection between the audience and the screen, and the stars in the heavens beyond,” Crowe says in one video, shared and applauded by filmmaker Edgar Wright. “They say. Who are they? Some conceited, pretentious fuckwads who try to piss in your pocket and tell you it’s raining. Well, fuck that shit. I have a movie coming out. It’s called ‘Unhinged.’ I’m not fucking with you. It’s going to be in cinemas. Off you go.”

Related

Related

Directed by Derrick Borte, “Unhinged” stars Crowe as an already-unstable man spiked by a case of road rage during a traffic jam. It’s an homage to both Joel Schumacher’s “Falling Down” and Steven Spielberg’s “Duel,” though according to IndieWire’s review, it doesn’t live up to expectations. “While ‘Unhinged’ has a few solid jolts (explosions, mostly) and a couple of unexpected plot twists, it often plays like an empty attempt to up the ante: Who will The Man [Crowe] kill next? It’s hard to get onboard a movie that revels in such outrageous violence yet offers little insights beyond the redundant tantrums of a really bad guy.”

Look for “Unhinged” in your nearest open cinema on August 21.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad