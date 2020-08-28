Sean Baker Not Making Bella Thorne Doc, Advised Her Not to Hurt OnlyFans Sex Workers

Despite reports to the contrary, the "Florida Project" filmmaker denied he's working on a film with the model/actress in any official capacity.

Despite recent reports to the contrary, “The Florida Project” and “Tangerine” director Sean Baker has adamantly denied any official collaboration with model and actress Bella Thorne on a new movie. Baker has released a statement shared with media refuting the claims Thorne put forth in a recent Paper interview that the two were at work on a film about her account on OnlyFans.

“I would like to make it clear that the news of me making a film (documentary or fiction narrative) about OnlyFans and using Bella Thorne as research is false. I’m NOT attached to this project. I’m actually in development on two features that I’ve put years of research and love in to and neither of these films have anything to do with Ms. Thorne or OnlyFans,” Baker said.

Baker also said that, while he did discuss possibly working with Thorne on a project, he encouraged her to reflect on how her account on the subscription-based service might be negatively affecting the sex-work industry. Within a week of opening her account the actress’s content earned her at least a $2 million payday.

“Earlier this month I had a conversation with Ms. Thorne and discussed a possible collaboration in the far future that would focus on her life and the circumstances leading to her joining OnlyFans,” Baker said. “On that call, I advised her team to consult with sex workers and address the way she went about this as to NOT hurt the sex work industry. This has been the extent of my involvement.”

OnlyFans has since, according to users, capped maximum earnings for users and extended a waiting period to receive funds, though the company has said that the changes in user experience are not due to the activities of any single person on the site.

Baker, whose films have pivoted on recognizing marginalized voices, from the trans community in “Tangerine” to the lower-class community of “The Florida Project,” also took the opportunity to stand by sex workers in his statement.

“I am an ally and have literally devoted my career to tell stories that remove stigma and normalize lifestyles that are under attack,” he said. “I would never do anything that could possibly hurt the community. So please know that this news is not correct. Thank you.”

