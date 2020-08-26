Song Kang-ho to Follow ‘Parasite’ with Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Korean Movie Debut — First Details

The upcoming drama from the "Shoplifters" filmmaker is titled “Baby, Box, Broker" and will co-star Bae Doona and Gang Dong-won.

Song Kang-ho is going from one Palme d’Or winner to the next by following his acclaimed role in Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” with a lead role in the upcoming drama film from “Shoplifters” director Hirokazu Kore-eda. Song has been cast opposite “Cloud Atlas” actress Bae Doona and “Peninsula” star Kang Dong-won in Kore-eda’s “Baby, Box, Broker,” which will mark the Japanese director’s first movie made in Korea and shot in the Korean language. Kore-eda’s previous effort, the Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche-starring “The Truth,” was his first film shot outside of Japan.

Producer Eugene Lee said in a statement to Variety that “Baby, Box, Broker” is “a Korean movie with Korean actors, Korean staff, being shot in the Korean language. It will shoot in Korea also.” “Parasite” production company CJ Entertainment is investing in the project and will distribute the movie in South Korea. Kore-eda is still finishing up the screenplay for the movie, which is eyeing a 2021 production start.

“As always, it all began with the actors,” Kore-eda said in a statement. “I first met Song Kang-ho at the Busan International Film Festival and Gang Dong Won when he was in Tokyo for work. I have continued to stay in contact with the two actors in Tokyo, Seoul, Busan, and Cannes. At first, we simply exchanged greetings, but as we continued to share conversations, it naturally led to us talking about working on a film together.”

Kore-eda added, “I worked with Bae Doona in 2009 on ‘Air Doll,’ and I thought to myself, ‘I hope we work together again, next time as a human character,’ and that dream has finally come true over 10 years later. And now I will be working on a film with crew members and Korean actors I greatly respect.”

“In order to share this excitement with you all, I hope to create a thrilling, heartwarming, and emotional film,” the director concluded. “This film will be one where I am apart from my home country and native language. What will I be able to express and share as we overcome barriers of language and culture? What does it mean to be a director? I hope to explore those questions through this project.”

The full plot for “Baby, Box, Broker” is remaining under wraps, although Kore-eda shared “the story is about baby boxes.” The director won the Palme d’Or with “Shoplifters,” which was Oscar nominated for Best Foreign Language Film a year before “Parasite” won the category.

