‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’ Trailer: Stacey Abrams Takes on Voter Suppression

The timely documentary was set to premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, but will debut on Prime on September 18.

As anxieties mount over the solvency of the USPS in the lead-up to the 2020 election, the fight for voting rights has never been more crucial. Though she may not have been chosen for VP, Stacey Abrams has proven she will be a force in American politics for a long time to come, and she is leading a powerful new documentary about voter suppression. “All In: The Fight for Democracy” was an official selection of the 2020 Telluride Film Festival, and is being released just in time to fire people up about voting, organizing, and saving our democracy. The film was directed by prolific documentary producers and directors Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés, and just released a promising first trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis: “In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’ examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know are threats to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.”

“If the power of the right to vote was truly made available to everyone in America, it would change the future of this nation,” Abrams says in the dramatic opening moments of the trailer. It then pivots to an interview with voters enduring five-hour waits, as talking heads rattle off various voter suppression tactics: Gerrymandering, voter purging, “use it or lose it” laws.

It’s no surprise that Abrams has made voter suppression a key issue. As she states in the trailer, her headline-grabbing 2018 gubernatorial bid against Georgia governor Brian Kemp was directly impacted by voter suppression. “I knew something had gone horribly wrong,” she says. “The system that is supposed to protect our democracy didn’t work the way it was supposed to.”

Garbus is a two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker: She directed and produced the 2015 Nina Simone biography “What Happened, Miss Simone?”, as well as 1998’s “The Farm: Angola, USA.” Cortés recently made her feature directorial debut with “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion” after producing many films including “Precious” and “The Apollo.”

“All In: The Fight for Democracy” hits Amazon Prime on September 18. Check out the rousing trailer below.

