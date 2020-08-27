CBS Adds ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ to Fall Lineup, as Streaming and Cable Help Fill Broadcast Gaps

As production delays create holes in the primetime schedule, ViacomCBS looks to fill CBS' fall lineup with series from the conglomerate's family of networks.

“Star Trek: Discovery” is being beamed into CBS’ fall broadcast lineup. The sci-fi series, which is currently only available on the CBS All Access streaming service, will air its full first season on CBS starting September 24.

CBS, which unveiled a revised fall broadcast lineup Wednesday, billed the impending rollout of “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 1 as a promotional run to lead into the show’s third season, which will launch October 15 exclusively on CBS All Access. Network executives followed a similar maneuver when “Star Trek: Discovery” first premiered: airing the pilot episode on CBS as a way to funnel prospective viewers to the company’s new streaming service.

This decision is likely motivated by other needs. The news that “Star Trek: Discovery” will run on broadcast is likely part of CBS’ efforts to fill a broadcast lineup that has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which halted production on numerous shows that were slated to premiere in the fall. Some shows, such as the long-running “The Amazing Race,” will be returning despite production issues earlier in the year, but other original series from the ViacomCBS family of networks, as well as a separate acquisition, will also be airing episodes on CBS this fall.

“One Day at a Time,” which moved from Netflix to Pop TV for its fourth season, will also be making its broadcast debut on CBS in the fall. Only episodes of the fourth season are slated to air at this time, but CBS also acquired the rights to a Spectrum original series, “Manhunt: Deadly Games,” to help fill out its fall slate. The anthology series began airing on the Discovery Channel before moving to Spectrum for its second season (titled “Deadly Games”). Spectrum also sold the rights to “L.A.’s Finest” to Fox for its fall slate.

“This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

CBS’ new premiere and finale dates are listed below:

Wednesday, Sept. 9

8-9 PM: “Big Brother”

9-10 PM: “Love Island”

10-11 PM: “48 Hours: Suspicion” (Special Wednesday edition)

Saturday, Sept. 12

9-10 PM: “Love Island: More to Love”

10-11 PM: “48 Hours” (Season 34 premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 20 (NFL doubleheader)

7:30-8:30 PM ET/7-8 PM PT: “60 Minutes” (Season 53 premiere)

8:30-9:30 PM ET/8-9 PM PT: “Big Brother”

9:30-10:30 PM ET/9-10 PM PT: “Love Island”

Monday, Sept. 21

9-10 PM: “Love Island”

10-11 PM: “Manhunt: Deadly Games” (Broadcast premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 24

8-9 PM: “Big Brother”

9-10 PM: “Love Island”

10-11 PM: “Star Trek: Discovery” (Season 1, broadcast premiere)

Friday, Sept. 25

8-9 PM: “The Greatest #AtHome Videos”

9-10 PM: “Love Island”

Tuesday, Sept. 29

8-9 PM: “Love Island” (Season 2 finale)

Friday, Oct. 2

8-9 PM: “The Greatest #AtHome Videos”

9-10 PM: “Undercover Boss” (Season 10 premiere)

Monday, Oct. 12, 19, 26

9-10 PM: “One Day at a Time” (Season 4 broadcast premiere)

10-11 PM: “Manhunt: Deadly Games”

Tuesday, Oct. 13

10-11 PM: “The FBI Declassified” (Season premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

8-9 PM: “Big Brother”

9-10 PM: “The Amazing Race” (Season 32 premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8-9 PM: “The Amazing Race” (NTP)

9-11 PM: “Big Brother” (Season 22 finale)

