‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Trailer: Lifetime Series Addresses Ghislaine Maxwell Charges

The special two-night event will premiere on the eve of the anniversary of the sexual predator's mysterious death.

Lifetime has released a preview of its forthcoming documentary series “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” a lengthy deep dive into deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The show will premiere its first episode on the eve of the anniversary of the former billionaire’s death in his jail cell, where he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, and the series arrives on the heels of the recent arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former business partner and alleged accomplice. The FBI arrested Maxwell on July 2 on charges of enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury. According to the show’s directors and producers, who spoke during a Lifetime TCA panel Monday, the team continued filming throughout the last few weeks and delivered the final cut on Sunday.

Per Lifetime’s synopsis: “On the anniversary of disgraced financier and alleged sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein’s death, Lifetime will debut the revealing investigative documentary as a two-night, four-hour event telling the stories of eight survivors with insights from those close to him. The four-hour doc investigates the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls.”

“Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” was executive produced by Emmy winner Robert Friedman (“Panama Papers”) and directed by Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern (“Reversing Roe”). Shura Davison and Gena McCarthy executive produce for Lifetime.

Lifetime has partnered with Rise Up Against Abuse to run a special PSA during the airings of the documentary to encourage other survivors to use their voice and help establish Survivors Bills of Rights in their states. Lifetime will also run a PSA from RAINN to provide hotline resources for those in need.

The recently released preview positions the series as a serious investigation that centers survivors of Epstein’s abuse. With the backing of Lifetime, which had great success with “Surviving R. Kelley,” the series will ideally take a hard look at the atrocities endured while not sensationalizing the subjects’ experience.

As one survivor says in the preview: “He’s dead, he’s mysterious. People like mess, people don’t like truth. But the survivors have a story to tell.”

The series will premiere over two nights on Lifetime on August 9 and 10 beginning at 8 pm and 9 pm, respectively. Check out this first look trailer of “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” below.

