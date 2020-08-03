TCA Summer Press Tour: ‘Raised By Wolves,’ ‘A.P. Bio,’ Among Shows at Virtual Event

The Summer Press Tour will mark the first to feature the newly-launched HBO Max and Peacock streaming services.

The annual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour is back, and though there’s no physical event this go-around, leading networks and streaming services are still slated to promote a variety of high-profile projects.

The 2020 installment of the event kicked off last week with three days of PBS panels and the press tour is continuing this week with shows from event mainstays such as Lifetime, AMC Networks, and National Geographic to the traditionally TCA-averse Netflix. The industry has changed significantly since the January Winter Press Tour and WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are expected to spend their time promoting shows on their new HBO Max and Peacock streamers, respectively.

While Hollywood’s ongoing production issues have thrown the release dates of many highly-anticipated television projects into question, the TCA attendees are promoting several key titles that are expected to premiere in the near future. Chief among those are Ridley Scott’s upcoming “Raised by Wolves,” an HBO Max sci-fi drama, and Season 3 of the Patton Oswalt-led “A.P. Bio,” which will premiere on Peacock.

HBO Max and Peacock are likely going to be the entities to watch for throughout the summer press tour; both streaming services launched relatively recently and this week marks their first post-launch appearances at a major TV press event. HBO Max will also showcase other new titles, including Kaley Cuoco-led “The Flight Attendant” comedic thriller and CNN documentary “On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries.”

As for Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streamer will showcase Mike Schur’s “Rutherford Falls,” two surprise comedy panels, and the aforementioned “A.P. Bio” Season 3. The slew of upcoming announcements could offer insights into just what HBO Max and Peacock early adopters will be getting for their money, as the streaming space reaches peak capacity for consumers.

Netflix also will be attending the virtual event after a two-year absence, presumably due to the lack of the usual summer media events and premieres that are held to promote their upcoming titles. The streamer is slated to showcase a handful of upcoming or recently-released shows, including sci-fi astronaut drama “Away,” docuseries “Deaf U,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” adaptation “Ratched,” and Season 2 of its “The Umbrella Academy” superhero series, which premiered on July 31.

Other TCA attendees are AMC Networks, which will promote “Gangs of London” and “Soulmates”; Amazon Prime Video, which will showcase “The Boys” and “Pan y Circo,” and Hulu, which will have panels on “Woke” and “Pen 15.”

Follow all of IndieWire’s TCA coverage here.

