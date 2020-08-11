‘Tehran’: Apple TV+ Espionage Thriller from ‘Fauda’ Writer Gets September Premiere Date

The upcoming series series centers on a Mossad agent who goes undercover on a mission that places her and everyone around her in jeopardy.

Apple TV+ is preparing to release one of its first thrillers with “Tehran,” a series that centers on an undercover Mossad agent. Set to premiere September 25 on the streaming service, the eight-episode series will debut with the first three episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday.

Per an official synopsis from Apple, the series revolves around a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series stars young Israeli actress Niv Sultan (“Flawless,” “She Has It,” “Temporarily Dead”); Shaun Toub (“Homeland,” “Crash”); Navid Negahban (“Homeland,” “Legion,” “Aladdin”); Shervin Alenabi (“Baghdad in My Shadow”); Liraz Charhi (“A Late Quartet”); and Menashe Noy (“Big Bad Wolves,” “Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem”).

Apple partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 to co-produce “Tehran.” The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. The series is executive produced by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz; and produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.

“Tehran” marks one of Apple TV+’s first action-oriented series in quite some time; though some of the platform’s early titles, such as “See” and “Servant,” contained action, Apple TV+ has primarily focused on awards-friendly drama shows such as “The Morning Show” and “Defending Jacob” and various comedies.

Apple TV+ has announced a variety of projects recently, including the Gal Gadot-led “Hedy Lamarr,” the Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd-led “The Shrink Next Door,” and the Justin Timberlake-led “Palmer” feature film. Apple has begun to actively invest in high-profile feature films as well such as the Tom Hanks-led “Greyhound” and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

“Tehran” is Zonder’s highest-profile project yet. Zonder previously wrote the first season of Netflix’s “Fauda,” which centered on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and also wrote the “Sabena Hijacking: My Version” documentary film, which focused on the terrorist hijacking of Belgian Sabena Flight 571 in 1972.

