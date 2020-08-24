‘Texas Chainsaw’ Sequel to Shoot from Scratch After Directors Exit One Week into Filming

"Tejano" filmmaker David Blue Garcia is taking over directing duties on the upcoming horror movie.

Legendary’s upcoming direct sequel to Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is getting a dramatic overhaul one week into production. Deadline confirms directors Andy and Ryan Tohill are exiting the project over creative differences because Legendary is unhappy with the footage they shot over week one of filming. David Blue Garcia, the filmmaker behind the $58,000 indie “Tejano,” is taking over directing duties on the film.

“The Dig” directors Andy and Ryan Tohill boarded the “Texas Chainsaw” sequel in February 2020. The movie picks up in the same timeline as Hooper’s 1974 movie and ignores the events of the previous sequels, similar to David Gordon Green’s 2018 “Halloween,” serving as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 movie. According to Deadline, the new “Texas Chainsaw” cast includes “Eighth Grade” favorite Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, and Moe Dunford. The film is shooting in Bulgaria.

According to Deadline, the decision to remove Andy and Ryan Tohill from their directing duties was made in the last 48 hours. Legendary is scrapping the footage they shot completely and Garcia will start production on the movie from scratch. The “Texas Chainsaw” sequel is being co-produced by “Evil Dead” and “Don’t Breathe” director Fede Alvarez through his Bad Hombre company and its overall deal with Legendary. Alvarez said in February that “the Tohills’ vision is exactly what the fans want. It’s violent, exciting, and so depraved that it will stay with you forever.”

The new “Texas Chainsaw” is written by Chris Thomas Devlin. Expectations are high for a direct sequel to Hooper’s original since the 1974 slasher movie is widely considered to be one of the scariest movies ever made. On IndieWire’s list of the best horror films of all-time, “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” ranks in the number-two spot behind only Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”

The first “Texas Chainsaw” sequel arrived in 1986 with “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.” Director Michael Bay attempted to restart the franchise as the producer of the 2003 reboot of the same name and its 2006 prequel “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.” The most recent installment in the franchise was 2017’s “Leatherface,” from directors Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo.

IndieWire has reached out to Legendary for further comment.

