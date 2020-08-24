‘The Comey Rule’ Trailer: Brendan Gleeson Transforms Into Donald Trump for Showtime Series

Showtime's two-part political miniseries will air in September ahead of the 2020 Presidential election.

As America gears up for the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Showtime will be taking two nights ahead of Election Day to reexamine the turbulent 2016 election between Trump and Hillary Clinton thanks to the upcoming miniseries “The Comey Rule.” Written and directed by “Captain Phillips” and “Shattered Glass” scribe Billy Ray, “The Comey Rule” is based on the bestselling book “A Higher Loyalty” and explores the relationship between Trump and former FBI director Joseph Comey.

Showtime is billing “The Comey Rule” as “an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation.” The miniseries’ official synopsis adds: “Rather than a biopic of one man, the series tells the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.”

Jeff Daniels is leading “The Comey Rule” in the title role, but it’s Brendan Gleeson’s transformation into Donald Trump that will certainly bring a lot of buzz to the miniseries’ release in September. Gleeson has experience tackling real-life figures for prestige cable television projects, as he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie thanks to “Into the Storm,” the HBO and BBC television film in which Gleeson starred as Winston Churchill.

“The Comey Rule” ensemble cast also includes Oscar winner Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, “House of Cards” favorite Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Contagion” actress Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, “Halt and Catch Fire” star Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and “Better Call Saul” Emmy nominee Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper. Oona Chaplin, Amy Seimetz, Steven Pasquale, Peter Coyote, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Steve Zissis, Shawn Doyle, Brian d’Arcy James, Dalmar Abuzeid, William Sadler, T.R. Knight, Joe Lo Truglio, Spencer Garrett, Michael Hyatt, and Damon Gupton also star.

“The Comey Rule” will have its two-night Showtime world premiere on Sunday, September 27 and Monday, September 28. Watch the official trailer for the series in the video below.

