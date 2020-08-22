Flash Movie First Look: Concept Art Reveals Ezra Miller’s New Superhero Suit

Bruce Wayne has created a new suit for Barry Allen in the new Flash movie. Here's your first look.

The road to get Ezra Miller’s standalone Flash movie made has been a long one, but the panel for the film at today’s virtual DC FanDome event made it clear the movie is firmly on track and heading toward its summer 2022 release date. Miller appeared at the event alongside director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti, and screenwriter Christina Hodson, who most recently penned Margot Robbie’s “Birds of Prey.” Concept art for the film was revealed at the DC FanDome event showing the new suit worn by the Flash, which was made by Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck).

Miller made his debut as Barry Allen/The Flash in the DC Extended Universe with brief cameos in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The character had a more primary role in the follow-up movie, “Justice League.” Warner Bros. announced in October 2014 it was developing a standalone Flash movie with Ezra, and fans have watched as various creatives have boarded and left the project due to creative differences or scheduling conflicts. The following directors have been attached to the film over the years: Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Seth Grahame-Smith, Greg Berlanti, Rick Famuyiwa, and “Game Night” filmmakers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Andy Muschietti, a Warner Bros. favorite after helming its blockbuster two-part “It” franchise, officially boarded Miller’s Flash movie last summer alongside his sister and producer Barbara and screenwriter Hodson. Muschietti confirmed in January that the popular Flash comic book storyline “Flashpoint” will serve as inspiration for his movie.

The Flash movie storyline will find Barry Allen traveling through the multiverse, which is why Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Keaton starred as the superhero in Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns.” The Flash movie will find Barry entering the universe of Burton’s movies and meeting an older iteration of Keaton’s Batman.

News broke August 20 ahead of the DC FanDome convention that Ben Affleck would also be starring as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Flash movie. Affleck is Batman in the DC Extended Universe and starred opposite Miller in “Justice League.” While it makes sense Bruce Wayne would have a continued presence in Barry’s life, Affleck publicly walked away from the character and the DCEU in 2019.

Warner Bros. has Miller’s standalone Flash movie on the release calendar for July 1, 2022.

