‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ First Trailer: Netflix’s ‘Hill House’ Sequel Aims to Terrify This October

Mike Flanagan's Netflix anthology series returns in October with another terrifying haunted house tale.

Creepy dolls and floating bodies abound in the first trailer for Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the streaming giant’s highly anticipated sequel series to 2018’s word-of-mouth sensation “The Haunting of Hill House.” “Hill House” showrunner and director Mike Flanagan is back for a second go around after helming Warner Bros.’ “Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep.” The debut “Hill House” season reimagined Shirley Jackson’s 1959 horror novel of the same name, and now the second season will do the same with Henry James’ 1898 ghost story “The Turn of the Screw,”

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” features an ensemble cast that includes Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve. Many of the actors starred in “Hill House,” only this time they will be playing new characters. Henry James’s original ghost story takes place at the Bly Manor mansion and centers around two orphans under the care of a young governess. The woman becomes convinced the mansion is haunted after her mind slowly begins to unravel the more time she spends inside.

“Hill House” was a big hit for Netflix in 2018, but Flanagan always envisioned the project as an anthology series. As he told Entertainment Weekly after the “Hill House” finale, “As far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done. I love the idea of an anthology as well. But to me, I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it.”

“The process is the same, in that it’s a literary remix,” series producer Trevor Macy told Vanity Fair earlier this month about the similarities between the two seasons of Flanagan’s horror anthology. “You want to update the story, you want to find whatever fertile ground for elevating the character that you can in the source material, but we obviously took some liberties in updating it with a more modern setting.”

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” will begin streaming October 9 on Netflix. Watch the first trailer for the horror series in the video below.

