‘The Secret: Dare to Dream’ Soars on PVOD as ‘The Rental’ and ‘The Outpost’ Hold Strong

On AppleTV, a classic film took the #1 spot with "The Princess Bride."

With less than three weeks before U.S. theaters reopen August 21, major studios have slowed their PVOD releases. With the promise of reopening comes a shot at a profitable theatrical life, but the PVOD revolution continued apace with Liongate’s “The Secret: Dare to Dream.” It immediately reached as high as #1 on VOD charts on Friday.

The film is the very definition of a high-concept presale: A self-help book published in 2006, “The Secret” was an Oprah Winfrey Club title that sold 30 million copies. Directed by Andy Tennant (“Hitch”), it stars Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas. Gravitas Ventures and Roadside Attractions acquired it last November, and planned an April theatrical release. After the theaters closed, it moved to Roadside partner Lionsgate, which has a dedicated VOD division. It opened July 31 on PVOD at $19.99.

On FandangoNow, it landed immediately as #1 and holds the slot for the full week, despite having only three days of release. It also did well on the transactional platforms: On AppleTV, it debuted at #1 on Friday; on Amazon, it was as high as #7. It came too late for Spectrum’s Thursday-ending full-week list.

Choosing PVOD at a time when theaters could soon be available suggests that, even given the option, PVOD looked like a smarter bet for this non-franchise title that received uniformly awful reviews. (Current Metacritic stands at 34.) Also ranking high on FandangoNow’s revenue-based chart is the low-budget “Deep Blue Sea 3” at $14.99. This one was always intended for VOD.

Neon

Amy Seimetz’s acclaimed (81 Metacritic) “She Dies Tomorrow” hits PVOD this Friday, but Neon opened it on drive-in screens Friday. Of the 17 that reported, it grossed $71,413, for a $3,571 per-theater average — by far, the best of the weekend.

In theaters, #1 for the second weekend is “The Rental,” with an estimated $317,823 in 242 theaters. That raises IFC’s 10-day total to $916,000. The release runs parallel to its VOD availability, where it’s still placing in the top 10 on Spectrum and AppleTV.

This weekend also saw Universal moved to $5.99 pricing for Blumhouse Prods.’ “You Should Have Left.” It’s #5 at AppleTV and #2 on FandangoNow. Making a surprise showing is Rob Reiner’s 1987 “The Princess Bride,” showing up at #1 on AppleTV. And Amazon Prime continues to show “The Greatest Showman” at #1.

At Netflix, its current #1 movie is “Rogue Warfare: The Hunt,” the third installment of a Saban franchise that’s largely existed on DVD/VOD. Like recent hit “The Outpost,” which continues to thrive on all VOD charts, “Rogue Warfare” reflects the enduring appeal of war films.

Overseas, signs of theatrical life flicker. “Unhinged” opened in the U.K. to $230,000 in about 250 locations, or less than $1,000 per theater. China saw “Dr. Dolittle” add $3 million in its second weekend, but “Sonic the Hedgehog” managed only $1.2 million in more than 5,000 theaters. An IMAX-centered reissue of “Interstellar” opened Sunday to over $2.8 million, the biggest single-day gross so far since their January shutdown.

(current distributor listed where different from original release)

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, August 3

1. The Princess Bride (Disney) – $4.99

2. The Secret: Dare to Dream (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. The Current War (101) – $3.99

4. The Outpost (Screen Media) – $4.99

5. You Should Have Left (Universal) – $5.99

6. The Rental (IFC) – $5.99

7. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $5.99

8. Yes, God, Yes (Vertical) – $6.99

9. Scoob! (Warner Bros,) – $9.99

10. Extra Ordinary (Cranked Up) – $0.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for the week of July 27 – August 2)

1. The Secret – Dare to Dream (Lionsgate) – $19.99

2. You Should Have Left (Universal) – $5.99

3. The Deep Blue Sea 3 (Warner Bros.) – $14.99

4. Scoob! (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

5. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $5.99

6. The Outpost (Screen Media) – $4.99

7. The King of Staten Island (Universal) – $19.99

8. The Invisible Man (Universal) – $5.99

9. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $4.99

10. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $4.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions for July 24 – 30; all $6.99

1. Trolls World Tour (Universal)

2. The Outpost (Screen Media)

3. The Rental (IFC)

4. The High Note (Focus)

5. Ghosts of War (Vertical)

6. Mighty Oak (Paramount)

7. Bad Boys for Life (Sony)

8. Relic (IFC)

9. A Nice Girl Like You (Vertical)

10. Money Plane (Quiver)

Amazon Prime

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, August 3

1. The Greatest Showman (Disney) – $3.99

2. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $5.99

3. The King of Staten Island (Universal) – $19.99

4. Red 2 (Lionsgate) – $1.99

5. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $5.99

6. The Outpost (Screen Media) – $3.99

7. Game Night (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

8. John Wick 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate)

9. The Gentlemen (STX) – $5.99

10. The Secret: Dare to Dream (Lionsgate) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, August 3

1. Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019 Blu-Ray/DVD release)

2. The Kissing Booth 2 (2020 Netflix original)

3. Animal Crackers (2020 Netflix original)

4. Zookeeper (2011 theatrical release)

5. Latte & the Magic Fall (2020 German Netflix animated original)

6. Seriously Single (2020 Netflix South African original)

7. Jurassic Park (1993 theatrical release)

8. Acts of Violence (2018 VOD release)

9. The Old Guard (2020 Netflix original)

10. The Lorax (2012 theatrical release)

