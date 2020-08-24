‘The Vanished’ Leads New VOD Releases, but the Top 10 Charts Agreed on Little Else

Only "The Tax Collector" and "The Silencing" placed on all four of the top 10 VOD charts.

On a weekend with some semblance of indoor theatrical moviegoing, the VOD and streaming charts hit maximum inconsistency. Among our four top-10 VOD rankings: Four different titles placed #1 and 25 movies occupied 40 total positions. Only “The Tax Collector” (#1 FandangoNow) and “The Silencing” (#1 AppleTV) made all four lists.

The other two #1 positions were taken by 2013 Jason Statham-starrer “Homefront” (Google Play), likely boosted by its bargain $3.99 price. At Spectrum, “The Deep Blue Sea 3” took the top spot as it moved off premium pricing.

Among the titles that debuted last Friday, “The Vanished,” directed by actor Peter Facinelli and starring Thomas Jane and Anne Heche as parents searching for their daughter, scored best. It was in second or third place at three sites (Spectrum ends its chart before Friday releases). The higher-profile “Tesla” from Michael Almereyda starring Ethan Hawke debuted at #2 at Apple TV, a platform that often presages later success at other sites.

YouTube/screenshot

Of note is the low-key presence of Premium VOD titles, which occupied five of the 40 slots. Four are at FandangoNow, which lists titles by revenue rather than transactions. This could be a retreat while new product starts going to theaters, or distributor backing off with “Mulan” set to debut September 4. This Friday will have two new PVOD entries with “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and “Fatima” both with some theater play.

“Project Power,” the Jamie Foxx/Joseph Gordon-Levitt sci-fi thriller, repeats at #1 at Netflix. Their high-end original has all the elements that usually score at Netflix: action, but with some genre twist; big-name actors; and strong appeal to Black audiences. From there it’s the usual hodgepodge, although there’s a pattern of acquiring recent VOD releases that play as though they were originals. These include the Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek-starrer “Drunk Parents,” thriller “1BR,” and romance “The Lost Husband.” The other new original of note is “The Sleepover,” a comedy from “Pitch Perfect 3” director Trish Sie.

(Current distributor below listed where different from original release.)

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, August 24

1. The Silencing (XYZ) – $6.99

2. Tesla (IFC) – $6.99

3. The Vanished (Saban) – $6.99

4. Fantasy Island (Universal) – $0.99

5. The Tax Collector (RLJE) – $6.99

6. Made in Italy (IFC) – $6.99

7. Watchmen (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. 1917 (Universal) – $5.99

9. Ford v Ferrari (Disney) – $7.99

10. Sputnik (IFC) – $6.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for the week of August 17 – 23)

1. The Tax Collector (RLJE) – $6.99

2. The Silencing (XYZ) – $6.99

3. The Vanished (Saban) – $6.99

4. Emperor (Briarcliff) – $5.99

5. The Secret – Dare to Dream (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. The King of Staten Island (Universal) – $14.99

7. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $5.99

8. Irresistable (Focus) – $14.99

9. Scoob! (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

10. The 24th (Vertical) – $5.99

RLJE Films

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions for August 14 – 20; all $6.99 unless noted

1. The Deep Blue Sea 3 (Warner Bros.)

2. The Tax Collector (RGLE)

3. The Silencing (XYZ)

4. Made in Italy (IFC)

5. Trolls World Tour (Universal)

6. You Should Have Left (Universal)

7. The Secret: Dare to Dream (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8. The Rental (IFC)

9. The Outpost (Screen Media)

10. Never Too Late (Blue Fox)

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, August 24

1. Homefront (Open Road) – $3.99

2. The Vanished (Saban) – $6.99

3. The Silencing (XYZ) – $6.99

4. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $5.99

5. The Tax Collector (RLJE) – $6.99

6. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $5.99

7. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $4.99

8. Fantasy Island (Universal) – $0.99

9. The Outpost (Screen Media) – $3.99

10. You Should Have Left (Universal) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, August 24

1. Project Power (2020 Netflix original)

2. Drunk Parents (2019 theatrical release)

3. The Sleepover (2020 Netflix original)

4. Mr. Peabody and Sherman (2014 theatrical release)

5. 1BR (2020 VOD release)

6. The Lost Husband (2020 VOD release)

7. Despicable Me (2010 theatrical release)

8. Seventh Son (2014 theatrical release)

9. Jurassic Park (1993 theatrical release)

10. Fe@rless_ (2020 Netflix animated original)

