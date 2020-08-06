TV Academy Announces Multiple Virtual Ceremonies for Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Sometimes more is better and sometimes more is just more.

The Television Academy heard you like the Emmys, so this September, the organization is bringing you not one, not two, but six separate events to disperse the 124 awards celebrating the best of television.

Details are beginning to coalesce around next month’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards; the latest announcement is that the awards will be doled out in four virtual ceremonies beginning on Monday, Sept. 14 and airing on consecutive nights on Emmys.com. A fifth live ceremony will occur on Saturday, Sept. 19 and be broadcast on FXX beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The events will serve as a direct lead-up to the Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony held the next evening, Sept. 20, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Six Emmy ceremonies in seven nights. What could possibly go wrong?

The organization also released information regarding which categories will be honored on each evening, with most nights having a generalized theme. The awards categories presented at the Creative Arts ceremonies will include:

Related Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Actor in a Drama Series

Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Comedy Series Related Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Actor in a Drama Series

2020 Emmy Predictions: Tuesday's Emmy Nominations Are Going to Be Wild

Monday, September 14: Reality and Nonfiction

Tuesday, September 15: Variety

Wednesday, September 16: Scripted Night One

Thursday, September 17: Scripted Night Two

Saturday, September 19 (FXX ceremony): “An eclectic mix of awards across all genres”

What skews the schedule a bit is the inclusion of the, admittedly eclectic, Saturday ceremony, which cherrypicks the most high-profile categories from previous nights for its own use. That means that while Outstanding Structured Reality Program is included in Monday’s ceremony, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program won’t be announced until Saturday. Outstanding Variety Special (Live) will be awarded on Tuesday, while Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) will be held until the FXX broadcast.

In the meantime, the TV Academy has trimmed back the number of categories awarded at the Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony, relegating awards for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series to the Tuesday (for Variety categories) and Saturday (for TV movie) ceremonies, respectively.

A full list of category breakdowns by ceremony can be found here.

While the information released by the TV Academy is clarifying, plenty of questions abound. The announcement name-checked Jimmy Kimmel, who was previously announced as host and executive producer — alongside Guy Carrington, Reginald Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart — of the Primetime Emmy Awards, but didn’t give any clue as to whether or not its other ceremonies will have dedicated hosts or, really, any insight into what, exactly, a virtual Emmy ceremony is going to look like or entail or why the extended rollout is necessary. A call to the TV Academy seeking clarification was not immediately returned.

The organization still has a little time to hammer out the details of its six pending Emmy ceremonies. Final round Emmy voting opens on Friday, August 21 and closes on Monday, Aug. 31 at 10 P.M. but the clock is ticking.

Tick tock.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.