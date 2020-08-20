WarnerMedia Investigating ‘Justice League’ Shoot Amid Ray Fisher’s Claims Against Joss Whedon, Producers

The company has begun an investigation of the on-set behavior on the superhero tentpole following accusations made by the actor who played Cyborg.

WarnerMedia has launched an investigation into the production of “Justice League,” Variety reports. The development comes after Ray Fisher, one of the film’s stars, leveled repeated public accusations against Joss Whedon, who helmed the project, and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Whedon was hired to oversee “Justice League” reshoots and post production after a personal tragedy led original director Zack Snyder to leave the project.

Fisher first made accusations against Whedon in July, when he posted on Twitter that the director’s “on-set treatment of the cast and crew of ‘Justice League’ was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” and that Johns and Berg enabled him. On Thursday, the actor tweeted that WarnerMedia was launching an investigation, while doubling down on his claims against the filmmakers.

“I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner,” Fisher wrote.

Related 'Justice League' Actor Ray Fisher Claims DC Exec Threatened His Career Following Whedon Allegations

WarnerMedia Execs Bob Greenblatt, Kevin Reilly to Exit Company Related Emmy Predictions 2020: Best TV Movie

Spring 2020 Preview: 20 Must-Watch TV Shows

Citing an unnamed source, Variety reported that WarnerMedia’s investigation has not yet come to any findings, nor is there a specific timeline for the investigation. The source stressed that, despite Fisher’s accusations, the company’s investigation has not prejudged Whedon, Johns, or Berg, nor is the investigation limited to just them.

Fisher continued to put focus on his allegations against Whedon, Johns, and Berg in an August 12 Twitter post in which he said Johns threatened his career after he brought up his concerns with Wehdon during the “Justice League” reshoots. According to Fisher, “During the LA reshoots for ‘Justice League,’ Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue.”

News of WarnerMedia’s investigation into the “Justice League” production arrives just days before Zack Snyder is set to unveil new footage from his director’s cut of “Justice League” at the company’s virtual DC FanDome event. WarnerMedia will be releasing the “Justice League” Snyder cut on 2021 through its new streaming service HBO Max. Variety notes the company will not be conducting its investigation in the public eye.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.