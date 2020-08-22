‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer: Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Tease a Bombastic Sequel at DC FanDome

Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and company brought a fresh look at the '80s-tastic new sequel to the inaugural DC FanDome event.

Get ready, Wonder Woman fans, because the second film in the burgeoning DC franchise is teasing a sequel in which “everything will be different,” and that doesn’t just mean the ’80s-tastic fashion that a film titled “Wonder Woman 1984” explicitly promises. The “Wonder Woman 1984” panel served as the kickoff event of DC’s inaugural “FanDome,” designed as a totally virtual (and totally free) event for DC fans, and boasting new looks at some of the most anticipated DCEU films, including “The Batman,” “The Suicide Squad,” and the bound-for-HBO Max “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League.”

The Patty Jenkins film finds star Gal Gadot reprising her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, an immortal Amazon princess warrior. She is joined by co-stars from the first film, including Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, plus a pair of fresh villains in the form of franchise newbies Kristen Wiig as Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Max Lord.

The first-ever FanDome panel included appearances from Jenkins, Pine, Wiig, Pascal, and of course Wonder Woman herself, star Gadot. Fans from around the world (including apparent “Wonder Woman” mega-fan Venus Williams and beloved original onscreen Wonder Woman Lynda Carter) sent in their own questions, from costume choices to the cast’s on-set experience. The full FanDome event is only available online for 24 hours, but each panel will replay throughout today, including “Wonder Woman 1984.”

While the DCEU feature brings back so many of the elements that made Jenkins’ 2017 “Wonder Woman” such a smash hit — Jenkins back behind the camera, Gadot, Pine, and Wright in front of it — its makers have cautioned that it’s not a traditional sequel. During today’s panel, Jenkins reiterated that this next film is just another “chapter” in the ongoing story of Wonder Woman.

In 2019, “1984” producer Charles Roven teased the film would follow in the tradition of James Bond in being a sequel that feels like a standalone film. “It’s a completely different timeframe and you’ll get a sense of what Diana/Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years,” he said. “But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heartstrings as well.”

Originally set to theaters in December of 2019, the film has endured a handful of release date pushbacks, first moving to June 2020, before the pandemic shoved it into August and finally this autumn. Despite early chatter the film might arrive debut on streaming service HBO Max, Warner Bros. brass have remained dedicated to giving the tentpole a theatrical run. “We’re going to stick it out. We believe in the cinema,” Jenkins added during today’s panel.

As of now, “Wonder Woman 1984” is still set to hit theaters on October 2. Check out the film’s newest trailer below.

