‘X-Files’ Animated Comedy Headed to Fox

"X-Files: Albuquerque" has been billed as a comedic offshoot that will center on misfit agents investigating cases too wacky and ridiculous for the original series' protagonists.

The “X-Files” is coming back in two-dimensional form; Fox is developing an animated spin-off of the classic sci-fi drama that will boast a more comedic take on the franchise.

TVLine reports that the show, titled “X-Files: Albuquerque,” has received a script and presentation commitment from Fox. Per the publication the “toon off-shoot” will not revolve around David Duchovny‘s Mulder and Gillian Anderson‘s Scully, but will instead center on an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases “too wacky, ridiculous, or downright dopey for the original series’ protagonists to bother with.

Per TVLine, original series creator Chris Carter is attached to executive produce the spin-off, though he will not write or serve as showrunner. Netflix’s “Paradise PD” vets Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko are attached to write the pilot and will serve as executive producers alongside original “X-Files” writer Gabe Rotter.

The original “X-Files” premiered on Fox in 1993, running for nine seasons before concluding in 2002. A shorter tenth season aired in 2016 to mixed reception, though the season’s mid-season was widely praised by critics. An eleventh season followed in 2018 to positive reception; at the time series star Gillian Anderson stated she had no plans to reprise her role in any future “X-Files” installments. The series also inspired two feature films released in 1998 and 2008.

Animated revivals of hit shows have garnered a variety of headlines in recent months. Other popular shows that have received animated reboot announcements in recent months include “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” “Boondocks,” “Beavis and Butt-Head,” and “Jodie,” the latter a spin-off of Comedy Central’s acclaimed “Daria.”

While the upcoming “X-Files” animated format may come as a surprise to some longtime fans, Carter stated in a 2018 that he expected the show to continue in some capacity.

“I can’t imagine there wouldn’t be more ‘X-Files,’ in some shape or form,” Carter told TVLine in a 2018 interview. ”I think there are lots more stories to tell and ways to tell them. I’m leaving this as a giant cliffhanger, and Gillian has announced that she’s not coming back. Hard-core ‘X-Files’ fans know there have been no real endings on the show.”

