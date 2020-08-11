‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette’ Trailer: SXSW Documentary Sets Release Date

The infamous actor-turned-wrestler will discuss his career in an upcoming SXSW-selected documentary.

“You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” the upcoming SXSW-selected documentary about the wrestler and actor, has dropped its official trailer and set a release date.

Here’s the documentary’s synopsis:

Branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning a highly controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, actor David Arquette attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Dangerously determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette will stop at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling.

The documentary’s trailer promises a candid and inside look at Arquette’s career arc and efforts to return to wrestling, as well as a handful of laugh-out-loud moments. “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” will premiere August 28 via digital release and on-demand. The documentary will also open in drive-in theaters August 21.

“You Cannot Kill David Arquette” was directed by David Darg and Price James over a three-year period. The documentary features interviews with Patricia and Rosanna Arquette — the wrestler’s sisters — as well as Courteney Cox and pro wrestler Ric Flair. The documentary takes its name from a comedic song by alt-rock band The Black Math that centered on the wrestler.

“I set out to make this film to stand up for myself, to rewrite the ending to my story, and find a place where I could be proud of my time in the ring. We couldn’t wish for a better company to share this love letter to the wrestling world,” Arquette told Deadline in a May interview.

Arquette briefly served as WCW World Heavyweight Champion in 2000 after filming the wrestling movie “Ready to Rumble.” His ascendance earned the ire of longtime wrestling fans and Arquette began participating in professional wrestling again in 2018 to earn the respect of the sport’s fans.

Aside from wrestling, Arquette has appeared in a wide variety of Hollywood films and television shows over the years, including roles in the “Scream” horror franchise as Sheriff Dewey Riley. He’s also appeared in projects such as “Spree” and “Tron: Uprising,” as well as “Bill Nye Saves the World.”

Check out the trailer for “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” below:

