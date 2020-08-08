Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu for Canceling ‘High Fidelity’ After One Season

"It's cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait," Kravitz said in an Instagram post.

The crushing news this week for fans of the rookie series “High Fidelity,” starring Zoë Kravitz, that Hulu pulled the plug on the show after just one season was a crushing blow. And that included the series’ cast, as featured by Kravitz in a touching Instagram tribute to the series, adapted from the novel by Nick Hornby that was itself previously adapted into a 2000 film starring John Cusack.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us,” she said in the Instagram post (below), to which actress Tessa Thompson responded, “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much.” Kravitz commented back sarcastically, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

While Hulu does have a Black Stories page dedicated to Black content, the majority does not consist of Hulu originals with Black female leads.

Other celebrities and creators chimed in on the Instagram post to express their sympathies over the show’s (for many) premature cancelation.

“NOOOOOOO!!! I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did. I told you how much I loved this show. And I still do. This one definitely deserved another season,” Lena Waithe said. Waithe has made a career out of putting Black women front and center, from “The Chi” to “Twenties” and beyond.

“WHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTTTT!!!?????????!!!!!!!!!!!??? Why do I always find out about tragic shit this way?!” Questlove said.

“Rob was robbed. This show was so heartwarming and captured the voice of (dare I say) a generation so acutely. Y’all wrote the hell out of it. I’m sad to not discover what happens next! But grateful for all the melancholic joy it gave,” Moses Sumney said.

A poignant and funny romantic comedy about a charming record shop owner (Kravitz) unlucky in life and love, “High Fidelity” was canceled on August 5, a week after the announcement of the Primetime Emmy nominations. “High Fidelity” didn’t earn any nods, but the series, which debuted on Valentine’s Day, did receive four Black Reel Award nominations this year.

IndieWire has reached out to Hulu representatives for comment.

