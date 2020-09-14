Emmys 2020: All of Tonight’s Nominees and Winners (Updating Live)

Reality and non-fiction programming are in the spotlight on the first night of a very different kind of Creative Arts Emmys celebration.

For the first time in recent memory, the Emmys will be a weeklong affair. Historically, the annual TV awards were given out on consecutive weekends, with Creative Arts Emmys bestowed before the nationally televised primetime celebration. This September will see multiple nights of Emmys festivities, beginning with Monday night’s slate of nominees and winners.

Six months of virtual campaigning and a near-complete lack of traditional FYC events means that the ceremonies aren’t the only thing that will be unpredictable this year. Predicting potential winners is the hardest it’s ever been, but we at least know the structure of what has become a Creative Arts Emmys Week of sorts. Online celebrations of this year’s winners will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before a televised event on Saturday and the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Primetime Emmy telecast on Sunday night.

Among those vying for statues in this first round are competitors in a slew of documentary and unscripted categories. Reality takes center stage, with a number of competition series up against each other for both their main shows and their digital offshoots. Feature-length docs like “Becoming” and “Apollo 11” will be up for multiple awards, while the doc series categories will give an inkling of awards to come later in the week.

Related How to Watch the 2020 Primetime Emmys

Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special Related NYFF 2020 Adds New Films from Sofia Coppola, Spike Lee, Pedro Almodóvar, and More

2020 Fall Network TV Schedules: What's Returning, What's New, and What's Canceled on NBC

For those looking to watch these initial nights, the Emmys website will stream the weeknight telecasts via YouTube, with Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys culmination airing on FXX. These five broadcasts will be led by “Nailed It!” host Nicole Byer.

Below, you’ll find all the nominations for all of today’s categories. For easy tracking, we’ll bold all the winners as the evening goes on:

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“The Apollo”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Becoming”

“The Great Hack”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time”

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”

“Ugly Delicious”

“Vice”

“The World According To Jeff Goldblum”

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

“Between the Scenes — The Daily Show”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries”

“National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds”

“Pose: Identity, Family, Community”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“A Very Brady Renovation”

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Love is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper, and Caitlyn Audet, “Born This Way”

Donna Driscoll, Kelly Zack Castillo, and Megan Feldman, “Love is Blind”

Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant, and Hana Sakata, “Queer Eye”

Goloka Bolte, CSA and Ethan Petersen, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Michelle McNulty, CSA, Holly Dale, and Courtney Burns, “The Voice”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Erick Still and Aubrey Keith, “American Factory”

Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, “Apollo 11”

Nadia Hallgren, “Becoming”

Muhammad Khair Al Shami, Ammar Sulaiman, and Mohammed Eyad, “The Cave”

Richard Ladkani, “Sea of Shadows”

Richard Jones, Michael W. Richards, Warren Samuels, and Matthew Goodman, “Serengeti”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

“Cheer”

“Life Below Zero”

“Queer Eye”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, “American Factory”

Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11”

Nadia Hallgren, “Becoming”

Feras Fayyad, “The Cave”

Jason Hehir, “The Last Dance”

Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Greg Whiteley, “Cheer”

Rich Kim, “LEGO Masters”

Hisham Abed, “Queer Eye”

Nick Murray, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariel Boles, “Top Chef”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Kamasi Washington, “Becoming”

Amanda Jones, “Home”

Pinar Toprak and Alex Kovacs, “McMillion$”

Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth, and Albert Fox, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

Laura Karpman, “Why We Hate”

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution”

David Attenborough, “Seven Worlds, One Planet”

Angela Bassett, “The Imagineering Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “The Elephant Queen”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Lindsay Utz, ASC, “American Factory”

Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11”

Jeff Buchanan, ACE and Zoe Schack, “Beastie Boys Story”

Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Lane Farnham, James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte, and Scott Hanson, “McMillion$”

Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, and Ben Sozanski, ACE, “The Last Dance”

Doug Abel, ACE, Nicholas Biagetti, Dylan Hansen-Fliedner, Geoffrey Richman, ACE, and Daniel Koehler, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality of Competition Program

Samantha Diamond, Dan Hancox, Karl Kimbrough, Ian Kaufman, Kevin Benson, Josh Young, and Jon Bilicki, “LEGO Masters”

Ryan Taylor, Tony Zajkowski, “Queer Eye”

Jaime Martin, Michael Roha, Paul Cross, Michael Lynn Deis, and Ryan Mallick, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Michael Greer, Chad Bertalotto, Evan Mediuch, James Ciccarello, and Jacob Teixeira, “Survivor”

Matt Reynolds, David Chalfin, Mike Abitz, Eric Lambert, Jose Rodriguez, and Dan Williams, “Top Chef”

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Arielle Kilker, David Nordstrom, Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, and Ted Woerner, “Cheer”

Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Ben Bulatao, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Ralf Melville, and Alexandra Moore, “Deadliest Catch”

Matt Edwards, Jennifer Nelson, Tony Diaz, Matt Mercer, Eric Michael Schrader, and Michael Swingler, “Life Below Zero”

Kendra Pasker, Yali Sharon, and Kate Smith, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single of Multi-Camera)

Eric Milano, “Apollo 11”

Martyn Zub, Paul Aulicino, and Pernell Salinas, “Beastie Boys Story”

Logan Byers, Kaleb Klinger, and Sean Gray, “Cheer”

Jonathan Greber and Lucas Miller, “Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time”

Ben Freer, Jordan Meltzer, and Jody Meltzer, and Jody McVeigh-Schultz, “McMillion$”

Ian Cymore, Rachel Wardell, and Steve Griffen, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single of Multi-Camera)

Eric Milano, “Apollo 11”

William Tzouris, Jacob Feinberg, and Martyn Zub, “Beastie Boys Story”

Ryan David Adams, “Cheer”

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Stephen Urata, Danielle Dupre, and Tony Villaflor, “Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time”

Glenn Gaines, Ryan Brady, Erik Valenzuela, and Sal Ojeda, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Jose Araujo, Royce Sharp, Jack Neu, and Ian Cymore, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Mike Diamond, Adam Horowitz, and Spike Jonze, “Beastie Boys Story”

Rachel Mason and Kathryn Robson, “Circus of Books”

Mark Lewis, “Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer”

James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, “McMillion$”

Alisar Hasan and Feras Fayyad, “The Cave”

—

Looking for a way to watch this year’s Emmy nominees and winners? IndieWire’s full guide to all the contenders’ availability can be found here. (Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.