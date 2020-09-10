‘A Teacher’ Trailer: Kate Mara and Nick Robinson Star in Hannah Fidell’s Series Adaptation

The FX on Hulu limited series will follow a young high school teacher who begins an illegal relationship with a student.

Kate Mara and Nick Robinson enter an illegal relationship in “A Teacher,” an upcoming limited series that will premiere on Hulu in November. FX released the trailer Wednesday morning.

The half-hour limited series, which is an adaptation of Hannah Fidell’s 2013 film of the same name, will premiere Tuesday, November 10 with the first three episodes. New episodes will premiere on Tuesday of each subsequent week. The project, produced by FX Productions, is part of Disney’s FX on Hulu initiative, which brings all FX programming to Hulu and sees select originals premiere on the streaming service rather than the cable channel.

Per FX, “A Teacher” examines the complexities and consequences of the illegal relationship between young high school teacher Claire Wilson (Mara) and student Eric Walker (Robinson). The series’ synopsis reads:

Beautiful and quietly enigmatic, Claire is the newest teacher at Westerbrook High School. Dissatisfied in her marriage to her college sweetheart Matt Mitchell (Ashley Zukerman), distant from her brother Nate Wilson (Adam David Thompson) and desperate for connection, she quickly befriends fellow teacher, Kathryn Sanders (Marielle Scott).

Claire’s life changes when Eric, a charming all-American senior in her English class, takes an unexpected interest in her. Popular and outgoing, Eric is the captain of the soccer team and nearly inseparable from his best friends, Logan Davis (Shane Harper) and Josh Smith (Dylan Schmid). Everything seems perfect on the surface, but Eric is forced to juggle the pressures of school, applying for college and a part-time job, all while helping take care of his two younger brothers so his mother Sandy (Rya Ingrid Kihlstedt) can support the family. Claire and Eric discover an undeniable connection that allows them to escape their individual realities, but their relationship accelerates faster than either could anticipate. The permanent damage left in the wake of Claire and Eric’s illicit affair becomes impossible for them, and their friends and family, to ignore.

The series is created by Hannah Fidell, who also serves as writer, director, and executive producer. Mara, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Louise Shore, and Danny Brocklehurst also serve as executive producers. Fidell also directed the 2013 “A Teacher” film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Check out the trailer for “A Teacher” below:

