AFI Fest to Open with World Premiere of ‘I’m Your Woman,’ Starring Rachel Brosnahan

The festival will kick off virtually on October 15 with the Amazon Original film.

The American Film Institute has announced that the 34th edition of AFI Fest, going exclusively virtual this year, will kick off with the world premiere of the Amazon Original film “I’m Your Woman.” Directed by “Stargirl” filmmaker Julia Hart and written by Hart and Academy Award nominee Jordan Horowitz (co-writer of “Stargirl” and producer of “La La Land”), the 1970s-centered crime drama follows a woman, played by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, who is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey. “I’m Your Woman” will launch the festival on October 15.

“Now more than ever it is important for film festivals to create a platform for audiences to discover great films,” said Michael Lumpkin, Director of AFI Festivals, “and ‘I’m Your Woman’ is cinematic storytelling at its best. With a captivating and complex narrative of a woman on the run, director and writer Julia Hart takes us on unexpected journey that speaks directly to the current state of our world and the real meaning of friendship, love and family.”

The film also stars Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene, James McMenamin, Marceline Hugot, Frankie Faison, and Bill Heck. Horowitz and Brosnahan produced the film. Here’s the official synopsis: “Suburban housewife Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) lives a seemingly easy life, supported by husband Eddie’s (Bill Heck) career as a thief. But when Eddie betrays his partners, Jean and her baby are forced to go on the run, and Eddie’s old friend Cal (Arinzé Kene) is tasked with the job of keeping them safe. After Cal mysteriously disappears, Jean befriends Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), and the two women set out on a perilous journey into the heart of Eddie’s criminal underworld. A decidedly female take on crime dramas of the 1970s, ‘I’m Your Woman’ is a tale of love, betrayal, motherhood, family and what it takes to claim your life as your own.”

The 2020 version of AFI Fest will take place online from October 15 through 22, with the full lineup to be unveiled in October. Last year, the festival launched with Melina Matsoukas’ “Queen and Slim.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.