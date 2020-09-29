Billie Eilish Documentary to Exclusively Stream on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is preparing to release its second music documentary after the well-received "Beastie Boys Story" by Spike Jonze.

Apple TV+ acquired its second music documentary in “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” Apple announced on Monday, and the film will debut early next year.

The documentary will center on the 18-year-old musician in the time after she released “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” her breakout debut album, in March 2019. It is scheduled to hit theaters and Apple TV+ sometime in February 2021. “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” directed by R.J. Cutler (“Belushi,” “The September Issue,” “The War Room”), comes from from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Eilish’s debut record was an immediate critical and commercial success and significantly raised her international profile; she won four Grammys in 2019, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Apple TV+ entered the music documentary space with Spike Jonze’s well-received “Beastie Boys Story,” which premiered on the streaming service and had a limited theatrical run in April. “Beastie Boys Story” was a key part of Apple TV+’s awards season campaigning; the documentary received five Emmys nominations, including the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special category. Though the documentary did not win any Emmys, it received a positive reception from critics, including IndieWire’s Eric Kohn.

Securing the rights to music documentaries on high-profile artists is likely a high priority for Apple, as the Cupertino tech company reportedly spent $25 million to acquire “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” in 2019.

Apple TV+ has premiered two other documentaries, including launch title “The Elephant Queen” and the recently-released “Boys State.” Apple TV+ and Werner Herzog’s “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds” is expected to premiere on the service before the end of 2020. The streaming service will also be host to a still-untitled mental health docuseries from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, as well as a true crime docuseries from Brian Lazerte and James Lee Hernandez.

Eilish teased the documentary in an Instagram video on Monday, which can be viewed below:

