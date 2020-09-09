Bong Joon Ho Follows ‘Parasite’ with Remastered ‘Memories of Murder’ Theatrical Release This Fall

Bong Joon Ho's 2003 crime masterpiece is set to get a new life on the big screen in the U.S. this fall.

Neon has announced it is partnering with Fathom Events to bring the newly-remastered edition of Bong Joon Ho’s 2003 crime masterpiece “Memories of Murder” to U.S. theaters this fall. The film will screen for two nights only on October 19 and October 20 and be followed by an exclusive post-screening conversation between Bong Joon Ho and Edgar Wright. “Memories of Murder” is a favorite film for several high-profile directors, from Wright to Quentin Tarantino.

Neon’s official synopsis for “Memories of Murder” reads: “The film tells the harrowing true story of the hunt for a sadistic serial rapist and murderer terrorizing a small province in 1980s South Korea. Marking the first of many successful collaborations between four-time Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho and leading man Song Kang Ho, the film follows the paths of three increasingly desperate detectives as they attempt to decipher the violent mind of a killer in a futile effort to solve the case.”

“We are so proud to be partnering with Neon to bring Academy Award winner Bong Joon Ho’s thriller ‘Memories of Murder’ to U.S. audiences for the first time since its original release in 2003,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said in a statement. “Audiences will enjoy seeing the early work of this critically acclaimed director on the big screen.”

Bong Joon Ho added, “[This] case is an intertwined web of tragedy and black comedy — the eerie comedy that blooms within the air during the most absurd of times. The film is an uncanny, yet natural, mixture of horror and comedy because we were truly living in such times…I once threw my entire body and soul to create this film, and now my eyes are on how this film will plow through the long tunnel of time as it greets a new chapter in the fall of 2020 in the U.S.”

Neon was the distributor behind Bong’s “Parasite,” which became a box office sensation in the U.S. With a final domestic tally of $53 million, “Parasite” is one of the five biggest foreign-language film releases of all-time at the U.S. box office. The movie earned over $260 million worldwide and made history at Cannes by becoming the first South Korean title to take the Palme d’Or. History was made again at the Oscars earlier this year as “Parasite” became the first foreign-language movie to win Best Picture. Additional Academy Awards for “Parasite” include Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

