‘Borat 2’ Marketing Begins with Kazakhstan Twitter Account Trolling Joe Biden and Face Masks

Fresh off the announcement that “Borat 2” will premiere in the U.S. and over 200 countries around the world on Amazon Prime in late October comes the first round of stunt viral marketing for Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel. A Twitter account representing the Borat character’s home of the Republic of Kazakhstan is posting messages trolling Joe Biden, perpetuating coronavirus mask conspiracies, and proclaiming Donald Trump the winner of the first presidential debate. The account refers to Trump as “a great friend of the Kazakh people.”

Shortly before the presidential started at 9pm ET on September 29, the fake Kazakhstan Twitter account posted a video prematurely celebrating Trump’s victory over Biden in the event. The video featured the voice of Cohen as Borat and was accompanied by a caption that read: “Congratulations to Donald Trump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!”

Later during the debate, the Twitter account trolled Biden by posting, “Biden WRONG – face masks NOT effective against Covid19! Only proven facial protection is Urine Therapy administered on Premier Trump by two young Uzbek female doctors in 2013. Therapy so effective, he declared it as business expense!”

Cohen shot “Borat 2” in secret throughout the summer and decided to team up with streaming platform Amazon to release the project so that it can launch as big as possible ahead of the 2020 Election. Amazon has not announced a specific release date for “Borat 2,” but the studio has confirmed it will premiere in late October ahead of Election Day.

