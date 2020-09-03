Brady Corbet Film ‘The Brutalist’ Sets Star-Studded Cast with Edgerton, Cotillard, and More

"The Brutalist" will star Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard, Mark Rylance, and a variety of other talented actors.

Brady Corbet’s upcoming film “The Brutalist” will be a star-studded affair: Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton, Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, and Oscar winner Mark Rylance will headline the film’s cast and star alongside a variety of other celebrated actors.

Rounding out the film’s cast are Sebastian Stan (“Captain America: Civil War,” “Tonya”), Issach De Bankolé (“Black Panther,” “Calvary”), Vanessa Kirby (“Mission Impossible — Fallout,” “The Crown”), Alessandro Nivola (“American Hustle”), Raffey Cassidy (“Vox Lux,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”), and Stacy Martin (“Vox Lux,” “Nymphomaniac”).

“The Brutalist” will chronicle 30 years in the life of one artist’s enduring monolithic vision. The film’s synopsis reads: When visionary architect László Toth (Edgerton) and his wife Erzsébet (Cotillard) flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern America, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious and wealthy client (Rylance). What follows is an epic saga and an unconventional love story that will take László and Erzsébet to both monumental heights and devastating lows.

The project has set a start date of January 2021.

“Amidst a revamped cycle of populism and prejudice in the 21st Century, ‘The Brutalist’ is a film which celebrates the triumphs of the most daring and accomplished visionaries; our ancestors,” Corbet said in a statement. “It is the project which is so far the closest to my heart and family history. I so look forward to reuniting with many of our closest collaborators, as well as some exciting new ones, to realize what we all anticipate to be a vital and urgent motion picture.”

“The Brutalist” will be produced by Andrew Lauren, D.J. Gugenheim, Brian Young, Trevor Matthews, and Nick Gordon. Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, and David Hinojosa of Killer Films are set to executive produce.

“Brady’s third feature, ‘The Brutalist,’ is a continuation of his unique interpretation of major historical moments of the past century,” Lauren said in a statement. “This story resonates for me as the grandson of an immigrant artist, and is unquestionably relevant to the political discourse we are having in America today.”

Corbet last directed the Natalie Portman and Jude Law-led “Vox Lux.” His first feature, “The Childhood of a Leader,” won the Best Director and Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Debut Film at the Venice International Film Festival in 2015.

