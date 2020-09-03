Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Movie Casts Cooper Hoffman, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Son

Alana Haim, member of Haim and longtime Anderson music video collaborator, is also reported to be making her screen acting debut in the upcoming film.

Cooper Hoffman is set to make his film acting debut in one of the biggest ways possible. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman has been cast as the lead in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming film.

The younger Hoffman will reportedly be the main character in the untitled ensemble film centered around a fictional child actor, as has been reported in previous casting news about the film. As with the extent of the director’s prior filmography, Anderson wrote the script. Production is currently under way at various locations in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley (where his previous films “Inherent Vice” and “Boogie Nights” also took place), with Bradley Cooper also playing a role in the film. “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time” director Benny Safdie is also reportedly a member of the film’s ensemble.

This latest bit of casting news also details that Alana Haim is set to be Hoffman’s co-star in this upcoming film. She is the youngest of the three sisters that make up the band Haim, along with older sisters Este and Danielle. The upcoming feature, would be the first major screen acting role for both Hoffman and Haim.

Related Bradley Cooper Circling Role in Paul Thomas Anderson's New 1970s-Set Movie

As PTA's New Film Circles Move to MGM, What We Know About His Ninth Feature Related 'The Lord of the Rings': Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's Big Money Adaptation

The Most Anticipated TV of 2020

Anderson has directed a number of Haim’s music videos over recent years, including ones for “Hallelujah” and “The Steps,” both songs off the band’s 2020 album “Women in Music Pt. III,” which was released earlier this summer. The Anderson/Haim partnership extends back to April 2017, with a video for their song “Right Now” that features a live performance all captured in a single take.

Anderson and Philip Seymour Hoffman collaborated on a total of five film projects together: Anderson’s feature directorial debut “Hard Eight” gave way to working together on “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” and “Punch-Drunk Love,” all the way to 2012’s “The Master.”

Aside from the aforementioned surface-level plot framing and the fact that the film takes place in the 1970s, the project still has plenty of details shrouded in secrecy. Anderson is set to produce under his own Ghoulardi Film Company, while the film shifted from Focus Features to MGM earlier in the summer.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.