Dwayne Johnson Reveals He and His Family Tested Positive for Coronavirus, and Recovered

The actor said that he and his family recovered from the virus and are healthy but stressed the importance of stopping the spread of the virus.

Dwayne Johnson and his family tested positive for the coronavirus and recently recovered, the actor revealed in an Instagram video on Wednesday evening.

“I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it,” Johnson said in the video. “We’re on the other side and we are no longer contagious. We are, thank God, healthy. We have gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier. Believe me, I am counting my blessings.”

Johnson detailed the impact the coronavirus had on his family in the video and offered advice on how to ensure friends and families can stay safe during the pandemic. Johnson noted that he and his family had been following social distancing guidelines and other coronavirus-related safety orders since the pandemic began spreading throughout the United States in March.

Though Johnson said his family had been disciplined throughout the last few months, he said that his family acquired the coronavirus after mingling with “close family friends” who acquired the virus from an unknown source. Johnson noted that it was difficult to stay away from family and friends for extended periods of time and encouraged those who wish to socialize in-person during the pandemic to only do so after all parties had tested negative for the coronavirus.

“You want to be with the people who you love and care about. My takeaway isn’t necessarily keep them away, but apply an even greater discipline to having people over at your house,” Johnson said in the video. “I was disciplined, strict, and stringent before, but there will be new rules that I am implementing. If you have family and friends over to your house who have been quarantining like you, you still never know. Take an aggressive measure, have them tested before they come over and if they test positive, you stay away. Those are some of the things we’ll be doing.”

Johnson’s Instagram video can be viewed below:

