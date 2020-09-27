Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Supports Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in His First-Ever Endorsement

Johnson is the latest celebrity to throw their weight behind the Democratic candidates this year.

As we move toward the presidential election, November 3, so do celebrity endorsements. The latest is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is throwing his weight behind Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Johnson announced his endorsement via Twitter on Sunday morning. Watch below.

“As a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris, are the best choice to lead our country. And I am endorsing them to become President and Vice President of our United States,” Johnson said in his video announcement supporting the Democratic candidates.

“I’ve never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or a vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career,” Johnson added in a video Q&A with Harris and Biden that followed the announcement. Johnson used the opportunity to ask Harris and Biden how they plan to use their time in office to bridge a divided nation.

“By doing what we say we’re going to do. By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people,” Biden said. “By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I’m going to do, this is what I believe, and tell the truth. That sounds so basic, but the American people are strong, they’re tough. They can take anything if you level with them and tell the truth.”

Johnson has used his social media platforms to spread a political message before. Back in June, Johnson made a passionate plea on Instagram demanding a change in leadership and compassion. “Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because Black Lives Matter.’ Where are you?”

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

