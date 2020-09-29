Eddie Redmayne: ‘Vitriol’ Against J.K. Rowling Is ‘Equally Disgusting’ to Anti-Trans Social Media

Redmayne and Rowling work together on the "Fantastic Beasts" movies, the third film of which is now back in production.

As production on the third “Fantastic Beasts” movie restarts amid the pandemic, franchise star Eddie Redmayne is speaking out against the social media hatred famed author J.K. Rowling is facing over a series of anti-trans posts she has published over the last several months. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Redmayne said he is alarmed by the social media “vitriol” being hurled at Rowling. The actor said he wrote Rowling a private note and condemned some of the backlash as “absolutely disgusting.”

Redmayne noted that he has many “trans friends and colleagues” who are “having their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis.” As the actor said, “There continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating.”

While the actor condemns anti-trans social media posts and beliefs, he also stands against the “vitriol” the “Harry Potter” author and “Fantastic Beasts” screenwriter is now facing. Redmayne said the social media insults Rowling is facing and the insults made against trans people on social media are “equally disgusting.”

While “Fantastic Beasts 3” production was suspended over the summer due to the pandemic, Redmayne issued a statement speaking out against Rowling’s anti-trans comments. Redmayne joined “Harry Potter” actors such as Daniel Radcliffe in publicly opposing Rowling’s beliefs.

“As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand,” Redmayne said. “I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

“I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse,” the actor continued. “They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Redmayne was nominated for an Oscar for playing transgender painter Lili Elbe in “The Danish Girl” and next stars in Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Warner Bros. has the third “Fantastic Beasts” film on the release calendar for November 12, 2021.

