Genndy Tartakovsky Wins Fourth Emmy as TV Academy Announces Juried Awards

The Television Academy announced today the juried award winners for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy announced the juried award winners for the 2020 Emmy Awards in categories including Animation, Choreography, Interactive Programming and Motion Design, set to be celebrated at the 2020 Creative Arts Awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 17, streaming on Emmys.com.

Among the winners is artist and animator Genndy Tartakovsky, who has now won four Emmys total, the latest for his work as storyboard artist on his Adult Swim series “Primal.” The series received two other juried wins this year in addition to Tartakovsky’s: one for art director Scott Wills and one for character designer Stephan DeStefano. Tartakovsky’s prior Emmy wins include consecutive wins in 2004 and 2005 in Outstanding Animated Program (for programming one hour or more) for “Star Wars: Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Clone Wars Vol. 2 (Chapters 21-25),” as well as Outstanding Animated Program (for programming less than one hour) in 2004 for “Samurai Jack.”

Other winners in Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation were Jill Dykxhoorn, for her work as a lead background artist on “Archer” and Dan MacKenzie, a character animator for “Cosmos: Possible Worlds.”

Entrants into juried categories are screened by a panel of professionals in the corresponding peer group with an understanding that one, more than one, or no entries might be awarded an Emmy. As such, there are no nominees. Instead, entries go through a one-step evaluation and voting process. According to the Television Academy, deliberations include open discussions of each entry, as well as a review of merits with regards to Emmy consideration.

A complete list of juried winners for the 72nd Emmy Awards can be found below.

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation:

“Archer” • “Road Trip” • FX Networks • FX Productions

Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” • “Vavilov” • National Geographic • Possible Worlds LLC in association with FOX

Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator

Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Primal” • “Spear and Fang” • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist

Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Primal” • “Spear and Fang” • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Director

Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Primal” • “A Cold Death” • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Stephen DeStefano, Character Designer

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming:

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” • Routines: All I Do Is Win, I’ve Got the Music in Me and Crazy • NBC • Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming:

“Create Together” • YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals

HITRECORD

Brian Graden Media

YouTube Originals

Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer

“The Line” • Oculus • ARVORE Immersive Experiences

ARVORE Immersive Experiences

Facebook’s Oculus

Ricardo Laganaro, Director

Ricardo Justus, Executive Producer

Edouard de Montmort, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design:

“Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” • Netflix • A Concordia Studio Production

Leanne Dare, Creative Director

Eben McCue, Animator

Sebastian Hoppe-Fuentes, Animator

David Navas, Animator

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.