Emmys 2020: Netflix Wins Big Without ‘Tiger King’ & Five Other Snubs and Surprises

The first night of the Creative Arts Emmys embraced "Apollo 11," despite an Oscar snub.

The Television Academy introduced a Creative Arts Emmy ceremony like no other Monday night, a pre-taped affair that ran less than an hour and awarded 17 different categories for Reality and Non-Fiction programming. The event was the first in a weeklong effort to present socially-distanced ceremonies that celebrate the art of TV while still encouraging safety and sanity in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

And while the ceremony itself may have looked different than previous years, there were obvious upsides, including the fact that this year the viewing public actually has the opportunity to see each and every Emmy awarded — something not possible in typical circumstances, where the Creative Arts Emmys would be dispensed over two nights in a non-televised ceremony with a cut-down version maybe running on a cable network.

What is the same to prior years, however, is the inevitable snubs and surprises revealed with the announcement of winners — and subsequent losers. If you’re a busy person that just can’t make time for a 56-minute ceremony, here’s the six snubs and surprises in the wake of Monday night’s event:

Related The 2020 Emmys, Reviewed: A Streamlined, Awkward First Night of the Creative Arts Awards

'The Apollo' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Documentary Related The 15 Best Cooking Shows You Can Stream Right Now

Everything You Need to Know About 'Westworld' Season 3

Surprise: Netflix is king, but ‘Tiger King’ isn’t.

With a record 160 Emmy nominations this year, it’s not surprising that Netflix ended the first night of competition with the most wins. But what may come as a shock to some is the fact that not one of the streamer’s five wins came from its infamous documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.”

Perhaps the first breakout hit of quarantine, “Tiger King” took the world by storm as viewers were drawn into an unseemly web of exotic animal hoarding, missing limbs, and murder for hire. The endeavor was such a hit there are now not one, but two different projects currently in development to adapt the greater “Tiger King” narrative into a series, starring Nicholas Cage and Kate McKinnon, respectively.

It appeared that Emmy voters were not immune to the off-kilter charms of the series, awarding it with six nominations, but as “Tiger King” went 0-for-3 on Monday, it seems like there might be a limit to the TV Academy’s love.

Instead, Netflix’s wins spanned a number of different offerings, including, “Queer Eye,” “American Factory,” “Don’t F*** With Cats,” and “Cheer.”

Surprise: David Attenborough Three-peat

When Emmy nominations were announced at the end of July, it was a delight to look at the nominees for Outstanding Narrator and witness a host of diverse voices, including stars of film and, uh, sport, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Of course, those nominees were competing against a ringer in David Attenborough who, with his Monday victory for BBC America’s “Seven Worlds, One Planet,” has now won the category in three consecutive years.

In fact, many of Monday’s winners were whiter than a person might expect given the seemingly increased inclusiveness of the year’s nominees — to the extent that the ceremony itself had at least one segment dedicated to boosting underrepresented voices in the below the line fields that populate so much of the Creative Arts Emmys.

CNN

Surprise: Apollo, Apollo

It was just a really good night for projects with the word “Apollo” in the title, including CNN’s “Apollo 11,” which took home three awards, as well as HBO’s “The Apollo,” which won Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special.

Snub: “The Last Dance” Benched

Another documentary series that took the pandemic by storm, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” didn’t manage to clinch any victories at Monday’s ceremony. The series, which was pushed up two months in part due to audience demand, traced the final season of Michael Jordan’s tenure with the Chicago Bulls as they pursued a sixth NBA championship. Paired with the blanking of “Tiger King” and Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” maybe voters found themselves put off by hype.

Snub: Beastie Bust

Similarly, Apple TV+’s much-touted documentary “Beastie Boys Story” went 0-for-5 at Monday’s ceremony, completing its Emmy journey almost before it began. But Apple TV+ wasn’t the only brand new player yet to strike first blood at the Emmys. Though nominated for far fewer awards for the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys, Disney+ also went home empty-handed, a disappointing launch for the streaming heavyweights.

Surprise: A Good Night for Network

Sure, Netflix was the outlet that scored the most awards on Monday, but it was also the only streamer to get any play at the ceremony. If Netflix won five awards, that means that 12 of the 17 prizes went to traditional network TV programs. While it can often seem as though streaming television is the primary place to turn for TV these days, networks including NatGeo, CNN, VH1, and others prove that your computer isn’t the only choice for getting quality programming, particularly if that programming is non-fiction.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.