Producer, Editors, and Writers Guilds Move Awards Calendars Closer to Oscars

The guilds are moving into sync with the Academy Awards calendar for 2020/2021.

As expected, the Writers, Editors, and Producers Guilds and have moved back their awards calendars to be closer to the two-month delayed Oscars on April 25, 2021. (The Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, the Critics Choice Awards, and various other groups have also moved back their awards dates.)

The virtual 32nd Producers Guild Awards will be held on Wednesday, March 24. Last year’s PGA Awards honored the producing teams behind “1917,” “Succession,” “Apollo 11,” “Toy Story 4,” “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” “Chernobyl,” and more.

“Our 2021 PGA Awards will look different than previous years with a shift to a virtual presentation,” stated Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, Presidents of the Producers Guild of America, “but we’re excited by the opportunity to put on our show in a more accessible, personal, and entirely new way. Shining a light on the tireless work of our peers and the pioneers of our industry who are leading us into the next chapter of entertainment will be a great way to reflect and regroup as we continue to move our industry forward. Amidst the changes happening all around us, our commitment to our members, and to uplifting the art and craft of producing, is steadfast.”

Screenplay nominations (Original, Adapted, Documentary) for the 2021 Writers Guild Awards (73rd Annual) will be announced on February 16, 2021; final WGA awards will be presented at concurrent ceremonies on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles and New York. The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional categories.

Recognizing outstanding editing in film and television, the 72nd American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Awards will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Exact plans for the event are not yet solidified; it may be a virtual event. The awards ceremony will unveil winners for outstanding editing in 13 categories of film and television including this year’s newest category, Best Edited Animated Series (Non-Theatrical).

“The burst of incredible animation on the small screen is exciting to watch,” stated ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick. “We’re pleased to add a category this year that recognizes the superlative accomplishments of film editors working in this space.”

Key dates for the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards season are:

Eligibility Period for 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020

Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020

Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020

Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Fri., November 6, 2020

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, March 11, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, March 11, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Awards Show

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Key dates for the 73rd Annual Writers Guild Awards season are:

Monday, September 28

Submissions Open in ALL Categories: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary), Series (Drama, Comedy, New), TV-Radio-New Media Scripts; Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

Friday, December 11

Deadline for submissions: Series (Drama, Comedy, New); TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

Monday, January 4

Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins

Wednesday, January 20

Deadline for Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting

Friday, January 22

Deadline for submissions: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary)

Friday, January 29

Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted) online voting begins

Wednesday, February 3

Television, New Media, News, Radio/Audio, and Promotional Writing Nominations Announced

Friday, February 12

Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted) online voting

Tuesday, February 16

Screenplay (Original, Adapted, Documentary) Nominations Announced

Friday, February 19

Final Screenplay (Original, Adapted) and Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins

March TBA

“And the Nominees Are…” Writers Guild Awards nominees panel

Friday, March 5

Deadline for Final Screenplay (Original, Adapted) and Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting

Thursday, March 11

Beyond Words: Writers Guild Awards-nominated screenwriters panel

Sunday, March 21

2021 WRITERS GUILD AWARDS (73RD Annual)

Key dates for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards:

November 2, 2020 Submissions Open

February 12, 2021 Submissions Close

February 19, 2021 Nomination Ballots Sent

March 8, 2021 Nomination Ballots Due

March 11, 2021 Nominations Announced

March 19, 2021 Final Ballots Sent

March 19-26, 2021 Online Blue Ribbon Screenings

March 26, 2021 Final Ballots Due

April 9, 2021 Deadline for Advertising

April 18, 2021 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards Presented

