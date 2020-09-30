Producer, Editors, and Writers Guilds Move Awards Calendars Closer to Oscars

As expected, the Writers, Editors, and Producers Guilds and have moved back their awards calendars to be closer to the two-month delayed Oscars on April 25, 2021. (The Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, the Critics Choice Awards, and various other groups have also moved back their awards dates.)
The virtual 32nd Producers Guild Awards will be held on Wednesday, March 24. Last year’s PGA Awards honored the producing teams behind “1917,” “Succession,” “Apollo 11,” “Toy Story 4,” “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” “Chernobyl,” and more.
“Our 2021 PGA Awards will look different than previous years with a shift to a virtual presentation,” stated Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, Presidents of the Producers Guild of America, “but we’re excited by the opportunity to put on our show in a more accessible, personal, and entirely new way. Shining a light on the tireless work of our peers and the pioneers of our industry who are leading us into the next chapter of entertainment will be a great way to reflect and regroup as we continue to move our industry forward. Amidst the changes happening all around us, our commitment to our members, and to uplifting the art and craft of producing, is steadfast.”
Screenplay nominations (Original, Adapted, Documentary) for the 2021 Writers Guild Awards (73rd Annual) will be announced on February 16, 2021; final WGA awards will be presented at concurrent ceremonies on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles and New York. The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional categories.
Recognizing outstanding editing in film and television, the 72nd American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Awards will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Exact plans for the event are not yet solidified; it may be a virtual event. The awards ceremony will unveil winners for outstanding editing in 13 categories of film and television including this year’s newest category, Best Edited Animated Series (Non-Theatrical).
“The burst of incredible animation on the small screen is exciting to watch,” stated ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick. “We’re pleased to add a category this year that recognizes the superlative accomplishments of film editors working in this space.”
(For the full timelines, see our updated awards calendar.)
Key dates for the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards season are:
Eligibility Period for 2020 Producers Guild Awards
Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020
Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021
Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline
Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020
Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020
Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020
Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020
Screener Submission Deadline
Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Fri., November 6, 2020
Nomination Polls Open
Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021
Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021
Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Nomination Polls Close
Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021
Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, March 11, 2021
Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, March 11, 2021
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Nominees Announced
Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021
Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021
Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021
Final Polls Open
Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021
Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021
Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021
Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021
Final Polls Close
Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021
Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021
Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021
Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021
Awards Show
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Key dates for the 73rd Annual Writers Guild Awards season are:
Monday, September 28
Submissions Open in ALL Categories: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary), Series (Drama, Comedy, New), TV-Radio-New Media Scripts; Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)
Friday, December 11
Deadline for submissions: Series (Drama, Comedy, New); TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)
Monday, January 4
Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins
Wednesday, January 20
Deadline for Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting
Friday, January 22
Deadline for submissions: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary)
Friday, January 29
Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted) online voting begins
Wednesday, February 3
Television, New Media, News, Radio/Audio, and Promotional Writing Nominations Announced
Friday, February 12
Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted) online voting
Tuesday, February 16
Screenplay (Original, Adapted, Documentary) Nominations Announced
Friday, February 19
Final Screenplay (Original, Adapted) and Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins
March TBA
“And the Nominees Are…” Writers Guild Awards nominees panel
Friday, March 5
Deadline for Final Screenplay (Original, Adapted) and Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting
Thursday, March 11
Beyond Words: Writers Guild Awards-nominated screenwriters panel
Sunday, March 21
2021 WRITERS GUILD AWARDS (73RD Annual)
Key dates for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards:
November 2, 2020 Submissions Open
February 12, 2021 Submissions Close
February 19, 2021 Nomination Ballots Sent
March 8, 2021 Nomination Ballots Due
March 11, 2021 Nominations Announced
March 19, 2021 Final Ballots Sent
March 19-26, 2021 Online Blue Ribbon Screenings
March 26, 2021 Final Ballots Due
April 9, 2021 Deadline for Advertising
April 18, 2021 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards Presented
