‘The Crown’ Remains Undefeated in Emmy Race for Period Costumes

The Emmys may be taking place virtually, but they're still honoring the best of what makes television so glamorous!

This year’s hair, makeup, and costume winners at the Creative Arts Emmys represented some of the most ambitious and inventive works of beautifying. The usual winners are present and accounted for, including Netflix’s “The Crown,” which walked away with Outstanding Period Costumes for costume designers Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts, as well as costume supervisor Sarah Moore. And Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won in the makeup category, going to Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno, Margot Boccia, Michael Laudati, Tomasina Smith, Roberto Baez, and Alberto Machuca. Fun fact: “The Crown” has won every year it’s been nominated.

But it wasn’t only veterans that took home a trophy. Newcomers “Star Trek: Picard” from CBS All Access and HBO’s “Watchmen” secured wins for its prosthetic — courtesy of James MacKinnon, Vincent Van Dyke, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitiew, Neville Page, and Michael Ornelaz — and for Sharen Davis and Valerie Zielonka’s sci-fi/fantasy costumes, respectively. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” dominated the reality categories for Curtis Foreman and Ryan Randall’s contemporary hairstyling and Natasha Marcelina, David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, and Nicole Faulkner’s makeup. With this mixed bag of winners, it’s it’s still anyone’s game with a few more awards set to be revealed during Saturday’s ceremony.

We’ll be constantly updating this list with the winners over the next few days as they are announced:

Outstanding Period Costumes “Hollywood” (Netflix) “Mrs. America” (FX) “Pose” (FX) “The Crown” (Netflix) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes “Carnival Row” (Amazon) “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) “The Mandalorian” (Disney+) “Watchmen” (HBO) “Westworld” (HBO) Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC) “Drunk History” (Comedy Central) “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) “The Masked Singer” (FOX) Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling “black-ish” (ABC) “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix) “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) “The Politician” (Netflix) “This Is Us” (NBC) Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program “A Celebration From the Music of Coco” (Disney+) “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC) “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) “The Oscars” (ABC) “The Voice” (NBC) Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling (Non-Prosthetic) “American Horror Story: 1984” (FX) “Hollywood” (Netflix) “Pose” (FX) “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC) “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) “The Little Mermaid Live” (ABC) “The Oscars” (ABC) “The Voice” (NBC) Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie, or Special “American Horror Story: 1984” (FX) “Hollywood” (Netflix) “Pose” (FX) “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access) “The Mandalorian” (Disney+) Outstanding Contemporary Costumes “black-ish” (ABC) “Euphoria” (HBO) “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix) “Killing Eve” (BBC America) “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) “The Politician” (Netflix) “Unorthodox” (Netflix) Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling “Hollywood” (Netflix) “Pose” (FX) “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access) “The Crown” (Netflix) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) Outstanding Contemporary Makeup “Big Little Lies” (HBO) “Euphoria” (HBO) “Ozark” (Netflix) “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) “The Politician” (Netflix)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.