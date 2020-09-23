‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ Official Trailer: Netflix’s ‘Hill House’ Team Returns for a New Nightmare

Expect Mike Flanagan's "Hill House" anthology sequel to be one of Netflix's biggest television hits this Halloween season.

While horror movies such as the “Candyman” remake have moved off the October release calendar, genre fans will still be able to get their thrills next month thanks to the release of Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” The series is the anthology sequel to the streaming giant’s word-of-mouth sensation “The Haunting of Hill House” and reunites creator Mike Flanagan with several of his key “Hill House” collaborators, including cast members Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

While the debut “Hill House” season reimagined Shirley Jackson’s 1959 horror novel of the same name, the new “Bly Manor” will tackle Henry James’ 1898 ghost story “The Turn of the Screw.” The ghost story is set at the eponymous Bly Manor mansion and centers around two orphans under the care of a young governess. The woman becomes convinced the mansion is haunted after her mind slowly begins to unravel the more time she spends inside. Flanagan’s cast also includes Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve.

“Bly Manor” and “Hill House ” producer Trevor Macy told Vanity Fair earlier this year that the new series would once again be a “literary remix,” using “The Turn of the Screw” as a template while creating original story threads and characters. Macy added, “You want to update the story, you want to find whatever fertile ground for elevating the character that you can in the source material, but we obviously took some liberties in updating it with a more modern setting.”

For Flanagan, “Bly Manor” marks the latest chapter in his working relationship with Netflix. The horror filmmaker was the creative force behind the streaming giant’s successful Stephen King adaptation “Gerald’s Game” before tackling “Hill House.” Flanagan is something of a new horror master thanks to additional credits such as “Oculus,” “Hush,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” and Warner Bros.’ “Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep.” Flanagan will stick with Stephen King after “Bly Manor” by tackling a film adaptation of “Revival.”

Netflix unleashes the “The Haunting of Bly Manor” via streaming on October 9. Watch the official trailer for the upcoming horror series in the video below.

