HBO Max Available for Discounted Price for Limited Time

One of the most expensive streaming services on the market just got a bit cheaper…for a few weeks.

WarnerMedia will begin offering its HBO Max streamer for $11.99 per month for the next 12 months, several dollars cheaper than its standard $14.99 per month price. The deal will be available to new customers and returning customers whose subscriptions have lapsed. The “Save for 12” promotion begins on Friday and runs through September 25. The offer is available via HBO Max’s website and through platforms such as iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and via Google, Hulu, YouTube TV, Xfinity, RCN, Grande Communications and Wave .

Though critics praised HBO Max’s large launch library shortly after the streaming service launched in late May, WarnerMedia’s new streamer has also faced several challenges. Like competing streamers’ titles, production on HBO Max’s various original film and television projects has been disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; an unscripted “Friends” reunion special was slated to be the streamer’s tentpole launch title but has yet to be produced due to current events. A variety of other titles have been delayed as well.

HBO Max has also faced obstacles such as branding issues — though WarnerMedia has consolidated its various HBO-branded offerings in an effort to reduce confusion around its similarly-named platforms — and a lack of availability on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, the most popular devices in the connected TV market.

While there’s still no indication on when HBO Max will be available on Roku and Fire TV, the discounted price could help WarnerMedia court new users to its streaming service. A standard Netflix subscription costs $12.99 per month, Disney+ costs $6.99 per month, and the ad-free version of Hulu costs $11.99 per month.

Industry-wide production challenges aside, HBO Max has released a variety of original titles since launch, including the animated adult comedy series “Close Enough” and the Seth Rogen-led “An American Pickle.” Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series “Raised By Wolves” premiered on the streaming service earlier today.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer experience, so as we head into fall we felt it was the perfect time to pair the incredible lineup of original programming available on HBO Max with an offer that provides customers with even more value,” Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of WarnerMedia and direct-to-consumer, said in a statement.

