‘Helstrom’ Trailer: Hulu Unveils Marvel Cinematic Universe TV Series

The horror show will premiere on the streamer in October.

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe project will premiere on Hulu, and the Disney-owned streaming service has unveiled the trailer for “Helstrom,” which promises to be as creepy as the grim comic books the show is based on.

Per Hulu, the show’s synopsis reads: “As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, “Helstrom” follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills. Additional cast members include Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy.”

All 10 episodes of “Helstrom” will premiere on Hulu on Friday, October 16 .Paul Zbyszewski created the show and executive produces alongside Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.

Though “Helstrom” is branded as a Marvel Cinematic Universe show, its new trailer and prior Comic-Con teaser suggest a bit of a stylistic departure from the superhero franchise’s myriad films and other television shows. The “Helstrom” comics are rooted in Satanic horror and the various teases of the series suggest that it will be a darker affair than most other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles.

Marvel branding is curiously absent from Hulu’s new trailer and it’s unclear if or how the show will play into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe; Disney has primarily focused its Marvel Cinematic Universe television efforts on its Disney+ streaming service, which will eventually be home to titles such as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” “Hawkeye,” and “Loki,” among others. The “WandaVision” trailer was unveiled during the 2020 Primetime Emmys on Sunday.

The impending release of “Helstrom” offers some much-needed good news for Marvel fans who have been waiting for new films and television shows from the superhero franchise. Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was originally scheduled to premiere in August but has been delayed to 2021 due to production difficulties, while news broke on Wednesday that the “Black Widow” feature film, originally scheduled to premiere in May 2020, has been pushed to May 2021. Disney, like most other major Hollywood companies, has been forced to push back many of its upcoming projects due to production issues caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the trailer for “Helstrom” below:

