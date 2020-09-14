How to Watch the 2020 Primetime Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel will host the upcoming Primetime Emmys on ABC in September.

The 2020 Emmys are inching closer and television fans will be able to watch the industry’s biggest event of the year from the comfort of their homes in September.

The Primetime Emmys will air on Sunday, September 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The three-hour event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Although the event will not be streamed for free, cord-cutters can tune in to the festivities via streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV, both of which offer free trials.

The 2020 installment of the Primetime Emmys will mark Kimmel’s third time as host. Kimmel’s late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs on ABC. Kimmel previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.

While the 2020 Primetime Emmys will take place during a period of unprecedented uncertainty for the television industry, the recent 2020 Emmy nominations were as full of snubs, surprises, and all manner of excitement as the Emmys always have been. HBO’s “Watchmen” emerged from the latest round of Emmy nominations as 2020’s television show to beat. The acclaimed sequel to the timeless comic earned 26 Emmy nominations, including an Outstanding Limited Series nomination, and helped HBO Entertainment lead the pack as the year’s most successful studio in terms of Emmy nominations.

Other surprises from the recent Emmy nominations include the unexpected Outstanding Drama Series nomination for Disney+ tentpole “The Mandalorian,” which beat out competitors such as Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” Other unexpected events included the continued snubbing of the “Better Call Saul” cast for various acting nominations, as well as the sharp drop in nominations for HBO’s “Westworld,” according to IndieWire’s Ben Travers.

As for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the Television Academy is spreading the event throughout the week. Monday, September 14, serves as the kickoff for the four-night event of digital-only ceremonies, which can be watched via YouTube. The streams will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Other winners will be announced on Saturday on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The overall event will award winners in 100 categories over themed nights for Reality, Nonfiction, Variety, and Scripted programming.

