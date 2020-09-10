‘Hubie Halloween’ Trailer: Adam Sandler Follows ‘Uncut Gems’ with the Anti-‘Uncut Gems’

"Hubie Halloween" is the latest in a long line of Adam Sandler comedies to premiere on Netflix.

Adam Sandler fans are in for a very “Hubie Halloween” when the upcoming family comedy film hits Netflix on October 7. Sandler stars in “Hubie Halloween” as Hubie DuBois, a well-intentioned but dopey and frequently-mocked community volunteer who spends each Halloween exhaustively ensuring his neighbors celebrate the holiday safely. The film will follow Hubie as he finds himself at the center of a real murder investigation during one Halloween night.

Sandler stars in “Hubie Halloween” alongside Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain and Shaquille O’Neal. The film marks Sandler’s first film with Bowen in over two decades; the duo last starred as love interests in 1996’s “Happy Gilmore.”

“Hubie Halloween” is the latest in a long line of films that have spawned from the Netflix deal Sandler signed in 2014. The first film out of the Sandler-Netflix partnership was 2015’s “The Ridiculous 6,” which was followed by “The Do-Over,” “Sandy Wexler,” “The Week Of,” “Murder Mystery,” and standup special “100% Fresh.” Sandler’s “Murder Mystery,” in which he starred opposite Jennifer Aniston, is one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies with 73 million streams.

Related How Charlie Kaufman Drew on 'Anomalisa' for the Animation in 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things'

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Composer on the Score's Influences and That Final Ballet -- Watch Related Spring 2020 Preview: 20 Must-Watch TV Shows

The Most Anticipated TV of 2020

Sandler extended his original deal with the Netflix in January to make four more movies for the streaming service. “Hubie Halloween” is the last of the six movies Sandler had originally planned to make for Netflix. He is also working on an animated feature film for Netflix that he will write, produce, and star in. Sandler’s original Netflix deal was worth $250 million; terms of Sandler’s January deal were not disclosed.

Though most of Sandler’s recent films have fared poorly with reviewers, Sandler received considerable praise for his starring role in Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Uncut Gems.” Many film critics called the performance Sandler’s best work to date. “Uncut Gems’ was distributed by A24 in the United States and international distribution was handled by Netflix.

Check out the trailer for “Hubie Halloween” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.