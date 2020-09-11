‘I Am Greta’ Trailer: Hulu Doc Follows Young Climate Change Activist

The upcoming Hulu documentary on climate change activist Greta Thunberg will premiere on the streaming service in November.

Greta Thunberg became a public icon overnight after the teenage climate change activist delivered a powerful speech at the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Now, Hulu is gearing up to release “I Am Greta,” a documentary that follows Thunberg as she continues her activist work while her international profile increases. Hulu released the trailer for the documentary, which will premiere on the streaming service on November 13, on Thursday.

The documentary’s synopsis reads: “The story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is told through compelling, never-before-seen footage in this intimate documentary from Swedish director Nathan Grossman. Starting with her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament, Grossman follows Greta — a shy student with Asperger’s — in her rise to prominence, and her galvanizing global impact as she sparks school strikes around the world. The film culminates with her astonishing wind powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.”

The documentary is produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederick Heinig.

“The film highlights the growing gap between worsening climate impacts and warnings from scientists on the one hand, and the words and actions of world leaders on the other,” Grossman said in a statement. “Greta and other young people demand a safe future and that leaders listen to the science — instead they are met with empty words from politicians, and ridicule or even death threats from individuals. This is the source of so much of her frustration and I hope viewers will leave with a lot of that frustration as well.”

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland praised the documentary in her grade B review when the film premiered at Venice earlier this onth, where she noted that “I Am Greta” shines a light on Thunberg’s work as an activist while shedding light on Thunberg’s life beyond the podium.

“Grossman’s film, an intimate outing that spends significant time alongside both Greta and her family over the course of 2018 and 2019, follows Thunberg throughout a time of great personal upheaval as she embarks on a rocky road to becoming a public icon,” Erbland wrote in her review. “In its quietest moments, it finds the very real person underneath the public activist, an inside look that shows how dedicated Thunberg is to her ideals. She wants a better world for everyone, and as she begins to understand the cost of saying such an idea out loud, the film grows both more unnerving and rich.”

Check out the trailer for “I Am Greta” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.