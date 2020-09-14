Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher: ‘Serious Stuff Went Down’ on ‘Justice League’ Reshoots

Momoa is backing his "Justice League" co-star Fisher in a fight against Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa is standing by his co-star Ray Fisher in demanding a proper investigation into the reshoots of the 2017 comic book tentpole “Justice League.” Fisher first made accusations against “Justice League” reshoots director Joss Whedon in July, when he posted on Twitter that the director’s “on-set treatment of the cast and crew of ‘Justice League’ was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” Fisher added that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled Whedon.

“This shit has to stop and needs to be looked at,” Momoa wrote on social media. “Ray Fisher and everyone else who experienced what happened under the watch of Warner Bros. needs proper investigation. I just think it’s fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on ‘Justice League’ reshoots.”

Momoa concluded, “Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable.”

Fisher continued to put focus on his allegations against Whedon, Johns, and Berg in an August 12 Twitter post in which he said Johns threatened his career after he brought up his concerns with Whedon during the “Justice League” reshoots. According to Fisher, “During the LA reshoots for ‘Justice League,’ Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue.”

WarnerMedia launched an investigation into Fisher’s claims at the end of August, but the results of the investigation published in September only led to more tension between the parties. Warner Bros. said Fisher declined to participate in the investigation, which the actor denied. Now Momoa is lending support to Fisher by saying the reshoots demand a more proper investigation than what Warner Bros. previously carried out.

Read Momoa’s statement in its entirety below.

