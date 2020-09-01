Jeff Nichols and Matthew McConaughey Set ‘Mud’ Reunion with New Five-Episode Podcast

The director's family podcast "Hank the Cowdog" also features the voice of his "Midnight Special" stars Kirsten Dunst.

Jeff Nichols is reuniting with a handful of his most acclaimed actors for a new family podcast based on John R. Erickson’s children’s book series “Hank the Cowdog.” Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions, and QCODE have partnered up for the “Hank the Cowdog” podcast, which Nichols wrote, directed, and executive produced. Nichols’ “Mud” actor Matthew McConaughey is voicing Hank and also serving as executive producer. Erickson’s book series has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Nichols’ podcast adaptation will run five episodes and launch later this month.

The official “Hank the Cowdog” podcast synopsis reads: “Hank the Cowdog, the self-declared ‘Head of Ranch Security,’ finds himself smack dab in the middle of a host of tangled mysteries and capers that span the universe of the Texas Panhandle cattle ranch Hank calls home. Hank is joined on these tail-wagging, tongue-slobbering adventures by a motley assemblage of characters, not least of which is his less-than trusty sidekick, Drover, a small but uncourageous mutt voiced by Jesse Plemons. Listen in as Hank the Cowdog always claims to know the answer, is the last to realize he doesn’t, but is the first to run headlong into tales of courage, loyalty, and friendship.”

Joining McConaughey and Plemons in the voice cast are two of Nichols’ former collaborators: “Midnight Special” supporting actress Kristen Dunst and “Loving” leading actor Joel Edgerton. Other cast members include Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Jordan, Scoot McNairy, and author John R. Erickson. Nichols and McConaughey are joined by executive producers Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Tri-State Pictures, Mark Erickson of HTC Productions, and Rob Herting of QCODE.

Nichols’ four follow-up films were “Take Shelter,” “Mud,” “Midnight Special,” and “Loving,” the most recent of which earned actress Ruth Negga an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Nichols is currently attached to an “Alien Nation” film adaptation.

The “Hank the Cowdog” podcast officially launches September 14 through QCODE and will be available on Apple Podcasts and all major podcast platforms. Click here to watch the trailer for Nichols’ latest podcast.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.