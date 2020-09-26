Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals ‘Veep’ Cast Reunion to Benefit Democratic Party of Wisconsin

The virtual reunion of cast members from HBO's political satire will debut on October 4.

If there’s one show that can hold up a mirror to the absurdity of the current political moment, it’s Armando Iannucci’s scathing satire “Veep.” The series ended its run after seven seasons on HBO, but star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who portrayed the diplomatically challenged POTUS Selina Meyer, announced a virtual cast reunion to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin on October 4. Watch Louis-Dreyfus’ announcement video below.

“All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin,” she said. “Trump can’t win reelection if he doesn’t win Wisconsin. So, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has built an unprecedented voter mobilization operation, and they need resources in these final days to deliver Wisconsin to Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Harris. The future of democracy is on the line people, and that’s why the cast of ‘Veep’ is getting together for a virtual reunion with some special guests too. You don’t want to miss this. Donate any amount that’s possible for you and come and join us and be part of winning Wisconsin, taking down Trump or electing Joe Biden.”

The reunion will feature Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Tim Simons, Clea DuVall, Matt Walsh, and showrunner David Mandel as moderator, plus more special guests. Most people are chipping in $27, but any donation will earn access to the livestream at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 4.

Though “Veep” ended in 2019, the show has remained in the conversation this year amid the President’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in April, David Mandel said that were the pandemic written into the show, Louis-Dreyfus’ character would actually have a better handle on the crisis. (She did free Tibet, after all, even though the credit went to her arch-nemesis Laura Montez).

In a “Veep” fan fiction penned in Vulture, Mandel wrote that in “Veep: COVID Edition,” Meyer shocks everyone by being astonishingly prepared for the crisis at hand, thanks to her trusted staff, including Richard Splett and his background in veterinary medicine. “Meyer and Splett, with an almost three-month head start, had millions of COVID-19 tests waiting, with multiple testing centers set up across every state, which allowed them to track the virus and beat it back.” Imagine that!

