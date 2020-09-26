Katherine Waterston Would Do Third ‘Alien’ Film ‘in a Heartbeat,’ but Ridley Scott Has Other Plans

Scott said earlier that as far as the franchise is concerned, he's unlikely to revisit the world of "Covenant," which starred Waterston.

Katherine Waterston was one of the darlings of the brief (and nearly concluded) fall festival season, with her stirring turn in Venice premiere “The World to Come” and her role in the HBO miniseries “The Third Day,” which bowed in Toronto. The role that continues to follow her, however, is that of a Ripley-esque space commander in Ridley Scott’s 2017 “Alien: Covenant.” While promoting “The Third Day” in a recent interview with The Playlist, Waterston addressed her place in the future of the franchise.

Would she do another “Alien” film? “In a heartbeat. I loved working with Ridley and I loved playing that part. I hope we can! I would love it! I hope she’s still alive!” Waterston said. (At the end of “Covenant,” Waterston’s character is in stasis, trapped and asleep in an escape pod after being lured by Michael Fassbender’s David.)

Unfortunately, Ridley Scott said recently in an interview with Forbes that he’s unlikely to revisit the world set up by 2012’s “Prometheus” as well as “Alien: Covenant.” He did confirm that a new “Alien” outing is in the works.

“That’s in process. We went down a route to try and reinvent the wheel with ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Covenant,’” he said. “Whether or not we go directly back to that is doubtful because ‘Prometheus’ woke it up very well. But you know, you’re asking fundamental questions like, ‘Has the Alien himself, the face-hugger, the chest-burster, have they all run out of steam? Do you have to rethink the whole bloody thing and simply use the word to franchise?’ That’s always the fundamental question.”

Earlier this year, Scott shared similar sentiments with the Los Angeles Times. “I still think there’s a lot of mileage in ‘Alien,’ but I think you’ll have to now re-evolve,” Scott said. “What I always thought when I was making it, the first one, why would a creature like this be made and why was it traveling in what I always thought was a kind of war-craft, which was carrying a cargo of these eggs. What was the purpose of the vehicle and what was the purpose of the eggs? That’s the thing to question — who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think.”

Along with the ongoing “the Third Day,” Waterston is next set to appear in the romantic sci-fi thriller “Fluidic,” as well as the third entry in the “Fantastic Beasts” film series. “The World to Come,” a devastating lesbian romance set in the 19th-century American frontier, was recently acquired for U.S. distribution by Bleecker Street.

