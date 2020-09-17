Keanu Reeves Says ‘The Matrix 4’ Is an Inspiring Love Story, Plus ‘No Going into the Past’

Neil Patrick Harris adds that with "The Matrix 4," Lana Wachowski's style "has shifted visually" from what she's done in the past.

Plot details for “The Matrix 4” are under strict lock and key, but cast member Keanu Reeves provided a few interesting teases for the highly-anticipated sequel during a visit this week on BBC’s “The One Show.” Reeves, who is reprising his franchise role as Neo in the Lana Wachowski-directed fourth installment, described the screenplay as “a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring.” The actor added, “It’s another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed.”

The relationship between Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity was a driving force in the narrative of the original “Matrix” trilogy, and both actors have signed on to reprise their roles in the fourth movie. From what Reeves hints at, the love story between Neo and Trinity could be the backbone of “The Matrix 4.” The original trilogy ended with Neo’s presumable death, or as Reeves put it on “The One Show,” “Things looked a little dire for Neo.” Trinity and Neo finding their way back to each other after years apart to prevent some kind of evil threat seems like a natural entry point for “The Matrix 4.”

When asked by “The One Show” hosts if “The Matrix 4” would be a prequel and show events from before the original 1999 movie, Reeves only provided this tease: “No, no. No going in the past.” Rumors have circulated for months that “Matrix 4” cast member Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is starring as a younger version of Morpheus, leading to speculation the plot will travel into the past. Reeves’ answer would appear to shut those theories down, although a younger Morpheus could certainly pop up in the present or the future given the reality-bending nature of “The Matrix.”

Another eye-opening tease for “The Matrix 4” dropped this week courtesy of cast member Neil Patrick Harris, who mentioned during a visit on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” that Wachowski has potentially switched up the visual style of the franchise. The actor said, “I think [Lana] has a great inclusive energy and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing.”

Production on “The Matrix 4” has resumed in Berlin following a months-long hiatus due to the pandemic. Before production was suspended, “The Matrix 4” wrapped filming in San Francisco. Warner Bros. is set to release the sequel in theaters April 1, 2022.

It’s happening! Keanu Reeves confirms that a new The Matrix film is in the works! 🙌#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/hKQCpw0M3e — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) September 16, 2020

