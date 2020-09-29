Luca Guadagnino Snuck Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer Cameos Into ‘We Are Who We Are’

It's the blink-and-you'll-miss-it "Call Me by Your Name" reunion fans were not expecting.

Luca Guadagnino has been adamant in interviews that his new HBO series “We Are Who We Are” is different than his feature “Call Me by Your Name.” Both projects are set in Italy and follow teens as they come to terms with their sexuality, but the filmmaker has said “Call Me” is “about the past seen through the prism of a cinematic narrative” and “We Are Who We Are” is “about the here and now.” Regardless, the two projects do have something in common: Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.

New York Times carpetbagger Kyle Buchanan was the first to confirm Guadagnino snuck his “Call Me by Your Name” actors Chalamet and Hammer into “We Are Who We Are” after eagle-eyed viewers noticed a background extra in episode three who looks identical to Oscar nominee Chalamet. Viewers were spot on, as a source close to the show confirms Chalamet appears walking in and out of the frame behind Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi in a blink-and-you’ll-miss him cameo. Chalamet’s role is that of a background extra, and Hammer’s appearance will reportedly be the same in an upcoming episode.

Chalamet and Cudi are close friends in real life and now can say they’ve shared the screen together in a Luca Guadagnino project. Cudi stars in “We Are Who We Are” as Richard, the strong-willed father of the series’ co-protagonist Caitlin (newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamón). In an interview with Esquire, Cudi said he called Chalamet after being cast by Guadagnino in the HBO series because he was convinced Chalamet had something to do with the hiring.

“I can’t believe I got the role,” Cudi said. “I asked Timmy if he said something to [Luca] or anything to plug me. I thought that was all Timmy when [Luca] hit me up, truthfully. [Timmy] was like, ‘No, bro, I was playing your music on set and telling him who you were… No.’ So I was like, ‘Oh, this is fucking ill. Just the universe lining up just right.’”

Guadagnino said of Cudi, “He’s a great actor. But for me to be on set is to be with people that I worship, that I love, that I want to spend time with, and I felt that energy with him.”

Watch the clip below of Chalamet briefly reuniting with Guadagnino as an extra in “We Are Who We Are.” The series airs Monday nights at 10pm ET on HBO.

