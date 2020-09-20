Ludwig Göransson Wins Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition

His work on "The Mandalorian" earned the popular Disney+ series an Emmy on Saturday night.

Ludwig Göransson, the mind behind the music on Disney+’s popular “The Mandalorian,” has won the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition. Göransson received the nomination for his work on “Chapter 8: Redemption,” the Season 1 finale of the show.

IndieWire interviewed the composer in August about his work in “The Mandalorian,” where he discussed crafting music that resonated with the series’ stoic protagonist.

“What’s interesting is that it’s about a lone rider, a gunslinger,” Göransson told IndieWire. “And, today, in any film or TV show, there are so many stories going on at once, and for this show you’re just following one man and his perspective the whole time. And you don’t get his facial expressions because he’s wearing a helmet. So I knew that there was a lot of ground to cover with different music, which essentially had to [convey that].”

Göransson also discussed his process for crafting the series’ music, which resulted in him sequestering himself in his studio for a month.

“After talking to Jon and studying the visuals and the script, I locked myself in my studio for a month with only a bunch of instruments,” Göransson said. “I wanted to take a step away from the computers because I wanted to go back to how I created music as a child — and the playfulness of it. And I wanted to play instruments that I could physically touch.”

Outside “The Mandalorian, Göransson has worked on popular films such as “Black Panther,” “Venom,” and “Creed,” as well as the recently-released “Tenet.” He has also collaborated with hip-hop artist and actor Childish Gambino.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 30.

"The Mandalorian" Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 30.

The 72nd Primetime Emmys will air on Sunday, September 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

